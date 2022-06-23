What started off with a Blount County family growing its own garden to become more self-sufficient in trying times has now blossomed into a mission project a church congregation has embraced.
Tom and Paris Longmire decided back in March 2020 to grow their own home garden, a decision they are glad they made as COVID-19 began its course and food shortages were common. Then Tom began to wonder how to branch out from helping put food on his family’s table to aiding others in need in the community.
That’s when Paris remembered a program William Blount High School started with former culinary arts teacher Marty Durand. Paris is a teacher at William Blount. Durand’s students cooked for Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels.
Meals on Wheels provides meals for senior adults living in Blount County who live on their own but require assistance. Some get groceries while others receive hot and/or frozen meals delivered to them. The service area includes Townsend, Happy Valley, Walland, Seymour, Tallassee, Maryville, Alcoa, Louisville, Friendsville, Rockford, Greenback and Top of the World.
The program has been in existence since 1972. It operates out of the former Hubbard Elementary School.
Paris inquired about providing produce to the program. Executive Director Lynnda Manville eagerly agreed. So last year, the Longmires, including daughter, Josie, 14, and son Sam, 10, began growing a garden at their church, with all the harvest earmarked for Smoky Mountain Meal on Wheels.
“It is amazing,” Manville said. “It’s God’s work right to our seniors’ table. We are so grateful and appreciative that they thought of us.”
Their church is First Cumberland Presbyterian, where Tom’s dad, the Rev. Ronald Longmire, has been pastor for 38 years. The 70-foot garden is located on the property.
When all the tallying was done last year, this church congregation had picked a total of 925 pounds of beans, Paris said.
“People would stand around in the fellowship hall and break beans,” she said. It really became a church-wide effort.
For that first year, First Cumberland grew only green beans. Paris said they wanted to start with one produce item and then branch out. This year, tomatoes and yellow squash were added to the church garden. Harvests have already been delivered to Meals on Wheels.
There are more than 10 tomato plants and three rows of squash to add to the 14 rows of beans.
“So far this year, we have made one trip and donated 40 pounds of squash,” Paris said. “I am ready to make another delivery.”
As Paris and Tom already knew, there is much work to seeing that a garden brings forth a bountiful harvest. These two did some farming on the side years ago, she said. They are both grateful for the help of their fellow church members.
Hoeing, weeding, watering and harvesting have been shared tasks. Tom had to replant the beans this year when rabbits got into the garden and helped themselves. A fence was added after the replanting.
Rain has been lacking these past couple of weeks so Tom, Sam and others who have time go out to the garden site multiple times each week to water. The garden is doing well.
Raising a garden and giving away its contents has been a learning experience for Sam and Josie. They might not be thrilled to be out in the heat picking produce, but they know who will benefit.
Paris said she learned after they had started donating to Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels that her own grandmother is a client. There are so many others who also rely on the program, she said.
“On a personal level, I am glad that I am able to help my grandmother but also we as a whole are glad we can anonymously be helping others whether it be part of our congregation or somebody else’s,” Paris said.
Both Josie and Sam made trips last year to deliver the beans to Meals on Wheels, their mom explained. “They got to see the fruits of their labor,” Paris said.
Manville said there are 890 community members a day who rely on this program under Blount County Community Action Agency.
“We do a hot meal for those who kind of need to be reminded to eat,” Manville explained. “We do frozen meals for people who can still participate and warm their own meals. For those that can cook but struggle financially to get food or they live in a food desert and can’t get to the food, we provide groceries. We kind of age with the senior. The longer we can keep them involved, the better it is for everyone.”
Those 610 pounds of green beans donated last year meant this garden and its caretakers were able to provide for more than 1,000 meals last year. Manville said the tomatoes that are being grown by First Cumberland will be used to create salads for Meals on Wheels clients. The green beans and squash can be part of the hot or frozen meals that are delivered.
Teaming up with Meals on Wheels to provide local produce for senior adults has been a good experience for all involved, Paris said. She hopes others might start something similar. Through it all, she has also learned how to can her own beans; the Longmires are also continuing their own home garden.
Manville said all it takes sometimes is someone planting an extra row to help out a neighbor in need. First Cumberland has run with it.
“Talk about a community project at its finest,” Manville said. “That is community involvement.”
