The greenway trails, paths in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the mall, church activities buildings, gyms and your own neighborhood streets — if you’re looking for a place to log some miles around here, the list is long.
What’s lacking in some cases, however, is the motivation to just do it.
A program that starts March 30, called Blount Walks, could help with that. UT/TSU Extension Blount County and the Blount County Health Department have teamed up in hopes that Blount Countians will do the same, for Blount Walks.
The idea is to get more people moving. Blount Walks asks participants to form teams of four people who commit to getting more exercise through walking, but also other physical activities. A team captain logs each members’ miles weekly over the course of eight weeks. The ultimate goal is 500 miles for each team, or roughly the distance across Tennessee. There is no cost to participate.
If all team members set out to do equal distances, that would be 125 miles each over eight weeks, which amounts to 15.62 miles per week per person. But there is no stipulation about how many miles each person completes. Some may want to even double their goal while others may prefer a more leisurely pace.
Next level
Mary Beth Lima, Extension agent in Family and Consumer Sciences for the local office in Blount County, said this will be the second year for the program. It was held in spring and fall last year. Forty people signed up each session. She said the goal this time is to double that number.
“The objective is as a group to walk 500 miles,” Lima said. “However, it doesn’t have to be walking. It doesn’t have to be running. There is a conversion online where you can log swimming and it converts that to walking miles. It can do the same for biking.”
As Lima pointed out, it’s easy to take part. All of the program is done online. Team members don’t have to get together to log miles. One person might want to run on a treadmill at the gym at 5 a.m. or someone else might walk on the greenway during their lunchtime, she said. It all adds up.
Last year there were church groups, teams of teachers, families and workplace groups that signed up. It is set up as a competition, and Lima sends out progress reports each week so teams can see how they are doing.
At the end of the eight weeks, prizes are awarded to those logging the most miles.
Terri Stewart was a member of the team Sisters of the Splash last year. She is a retired registered nurse, personal trainer and group fitness instructor at Blount Memorial’s Wellness Center at Springbrook. She heard about Blount Walks through Blount BEneFITs.
Her team was comprised of women at the Wellness Center who did water exercises. They were able to convert that time in the pool into waking miles. Exercises on land was also part of this team’s work.
One of them is Mae McRobie, who said the team worked not only on being healthy but also forming friendships. She said if one member was not able to exercise as much, others picked up the slack. They all made sure to encourage each other.
“We felt a gratifying sense of accomplishment,” McRobie said. “We are stronger and healthier than when we began the competition.”
In addition, Stewart also had a Blount Walks team at her church, Cedar Point.
It wasn’t until Stewart was 45 that she began exercising for better health and dropped 200 pounds. She has helped set up corporate fitness programs. As a nurse, Stewart said she didn’t take care of her own health as she took care of patients.
Lacking in self care
“I took care in the hospital of what I was going to be,” she said.
At 59 now, Stewart continues to challenge herself to keep in shape. Blount Walks is a good way to start on a journey of better health, she said. Any adult age 18 and over is eligible to participate.
“Walking is a functional thing,” she explained. “You don’t have to go to a gym and it doesn’t cost money. Several churches have indoor tracks and there’s also the mall.”
The benefits of walking are many, Stewart pointed out, from reduced stress, improved mood, lower blood pressure, strong bones to better sleep.
Her tips to get started include things like walking slowly to warm up, cool down and stretch afterwards, invest in good walking shoes, drink plenty of water and walk with a buddy.
Another proponent of this Blount Walks program is Lisa Washburn, an associate professor at UT and Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent. She said lots of people are in jobs where they sit most of the day. Walking is a good way to become less sedentary, she said.
According to the United Health Foundation, Tennessee ranks near the bottom for healthiest states, at No. 42 in 2018. Others who are on the bottom include Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. The rankings are based on behaviors like drug and alcohol use, available healthcare, the environment and also cancer deaths.
Ten years ago, guidelines for physical activity specified that you had to get in at least 10 continual minutes of exercise for it to be meaningful, but in 2018 that guideline was removed. It is recommended that we get 150 minutes of exercise weekly but that can be broken up into several increments.
“The change to remove that 10 minute minimum was done because people sit too much,” Washburn said. “I think this program is really helpful because it helps people prioritize and put more physical activity into their day.”
New way to look
She also stressed that we should all be looking at exercise as more than just a way to lose weight. It can also be fun if you choose an activity you love to do, she said.
“I think people tend to focus on weight loss,” Washburn explained. “I recommend we not think about it in those terms. If you think of it as weight loss,, it’s a means to an end. I like to think of exercise more like hygiene. You brush your teeth every day because it’s maintenance. As a society, we have to start thinking about exercise that way.”
For Washburn, walking has become a sustainable exercise, even though she has s full-time job. She takes walks on her lunch breaks. The best part of physical activity is actually something you will do, she said.
Lima and Stewart agree. They all believe Blount Walks can serve as a starting point for those looking for an exercise to maintain. Some might want to continue logging their miles after the eight weeks are over.
As Stewart explained, “Some is better than none. People need to move. Do things. You can’t always get the front row parking space.”
