Orange Mountain Designs in Alcoa will host four Lady Vol basketball and softball players for a meet-and-greet with fans and autograph signing. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 28, from 12-3 p.m. at the store, located at 329 Gill St., in Alcoa, off Hall Road behind Kroger.
The four players signed to promotional deals through the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation are basketball players Jordan Horston and Tamari Key and softball players Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers. The foursome, who are the first Lady Vols in history to be signed to NIL deals, also will be joined by special guests and other members of their respective teams.
Masks will be required, and fan attendance will be staggered over three hours for the safety of the athletes. Gear and apparel, including the NIL athletes’ signature clothing, will be available to purchase. No personal items can be brought to the store for autographs.
