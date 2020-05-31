When Dr. Craig Jarvis moved to Maryville in 1980 to open his practice, Blount County’s population was 80,000 and a diagnosis of hepatitis C was a death sentence.
Today, more than 133,000 residents call this community home, and thanks to advances in medicine, hepatitis C is curable in mere weeks.
Jarvis, a gastroenterologist, did his undergraduate work at Vanderbilt University before moving on to medical school at Duke University and then spending time at Ohio State. He said he loved the outdoors and backpacking so when he began looking for a place to set up shop, he wanted to be near the mountains.
It just so happened that Blount Memorial Hospital was looking for a gastroenterologist. Jarvis met with the hospital administrator and liked what he heard.
“At that time, there were few medical sub-specialists in small communities,” Jarvis explained. He said BMH had hired a cardiologist the year before. Hospital administrators, he said, were looking at GI as the next thing they wanted to add.
Jarvis accepted their offer and moved to Maryville. It was a modest setup at first.
“When I started, I couldn’t afford a full-time nurse,” he said. “So I had a part-time nurse and a secretary. Now, we have over 40 employees. There are six doctors here.”
The practice is Blount Gastroenterology Associates, PC, on Lamar Alexander Parkway near Brown’s Creek.
Jarvis has practiced medicine here for 40 years. He now works two to three days a week and said he will continue on that schedule for another year or so before officially retiring.
When he arrived at BMH, he was the youngest physician on staff, he said. He remembers it was just after a divorce and money was tight. He had to borrow $300 from Acme Finance Co., he said.
“I kind of expected Wile E. Coyote to jump out,” Jarvis said of the iconic cartoon character.
Getting down to business
It didn’t take long for Jarvis to settle in. He said BMH purchased the latest in laparoscopic equipment for him to use. At that time, the only ones who knew how to do laparoscopic surgery were the GI doctors, Jarvis said.
Shortly after his arrival, BMH added pulmonary, oncology and other specialties. In 1980, there were 30 or 40 physicians and everybody knew each other, Jarvis said. “Now, there are more than 500 on staff. Some are part time and some come over here from Knoxville. It used to be you were a Maryville doctor or a Knoxville doctor. That’s all blurred now.”
Big changes, both good and bad, have come along since Jarvis hung his shingle.
He said on the positive side, more drugs have been developed that now save lives when 40 years ago they didn’t exist. But, those medicines fetch a high price.
“When I was first here, I had an elderly lady call and threaten to turn me in to the Better Business Bureau because I had prescribed a medication that cost $1 per pill. She thought that was horrible. Now we have medications that are $1,000 per pill.”
Insurance companies also have injected themselves into the decision-making, eroding a physician’s independence, which is not good, Jarvis said.
Saving lives with screenings, medicine
Despite advances in technology and medicine, Jarvis said outcomes with GI malignancies have not made great strides. That includes colon cancer, which he said has become more prevalent in younger patients, in their 30s and 40s.
Prevention is the best prescription, Jarvis said. Eating less red meat can help, but early detection is key. Genes play a huge role in who will end up with colon and other types of cancer.
Lives are saved with colonoscopies, the gastroenterologist said, and he’s saved many whether they realized it or not.
“There is no drama in removing a polyp that would have turned cancerous a year from now,” he said. “It’s not like saving someone from having a heart attack or stroke.”
The other physicians in the practice are Richard Cline, Edward Brown, Michael Coffey, Jenny Smith and Isaac Cline. Dr. Richard Cline has been with the practice for 37 years; Dr. Brown for 32; Dr. Coffey for 21; Dr. Smith for six; and Dr. Isaac Cline for two. Smith is one of only three female GI doctors in East Tennessee, Jarvis said.
“I have enjoyed serving the community of Blount County alongside Dr. Jarvis,” Brown said.
Smith echoed that, saying, “I couldn’t be happier to live in my adopted hometown and serve its people.”
One of the other physicians, Dr. Timothy Rupp, died of a brain tumor years ago. He was only 38.
Landing in the right place
Jarvis made the decision to go into medicine when he was in undergraduate school as a chemistry major. Conducting experiments with test tubes wasn’t nearly as exciting as figuring out how to diagnose and treat a patient who had just thrown up on your shoes, he explained.
There aren’t many patients still around who started out with Jarvis back in the day. There is one, however; she is patient No. 6 on the roster of 90,000 charts.
“That lady was sitting in my office the first day I opened,” Jarvis said.
Longevity, the doctor said, comes down to three basic things: genetics, luck and attitude. “Over those three, the only one you have control over is attitude,” he said.
Grateful for the expertise and friendships of his colleagues and also for this community are tops on Jarvis’ list of things he deeply appreciates. He was also able to raise his four children and sent them through Maryville City Schools.
About his move here so he could spend more time in the mountains, Jarvis admits he hasn’t done a lot of woodland explorations over the years. He does live on a farm where he can conjure up some quiet time when needed.
“I grow a lot of trees,” he said.
