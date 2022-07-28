Retired veterinarian, mom to three teenagers, author and Atlanta native Nancy East can add one more title to her name — the speed record holder for completing all 800 miles of trails in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
She accomplished the remarkable feat trekking 29 consecutive days with hiking partner Chris Ford from Lenoir City at her side, back in the fall of 2020. The two actually hiked 928 miles to complete the challenge. The extra miles added up as they crisscrossed and bac -tracked to access and strike a footprint on every trail.
It’s not like tackling the Appalachian Trail, which is linear, East said. This is not Point A to Point B. Strategy is important, she said.
The previous record was 33 days by an ultra runner from East Tennessee, East said. She cut his time down by four whole days.
An average day was navigating the rough and rocky trails for 32 miles. On the longest days she recorded 52 miles, and every day was different.
But breaking the record wasn’t the only thing on East’s mind as she backpacked her way along some of the most beautiful terrain in the world. This resident of Waynesville, North Carolina is also a member of a search and rescue team in her community of Haywood County. And back in 2018, an avoidable tragedy occurred near the trail at Clingmans Dome, the highest elevation in the Smokies.
A woman, Susan Clements, was hiking with her adult daughter, East recalled. The daughter had decided to move ahead to the observation tower while Clements made the decision to go the rest of the way alone and at her own pace.
She never made it to the destination. Search and rescue was called in; Clements’ body was recovered less than a mile from the trail. She has died of exposure.
“It was entirely preventable had she known some basic tenets of staying safe in the backcountry,” East said. “Things like stopping once she became lost and waiting for help.”
So as East began her hiking odyssey, she was also raising awareness and funding for safety and preparedness measures. She got the blessings of Clements’ family to share her story as a cautionary tale and teaching moment.
The 29 days on the trail weren’t without pitfalls. Walking for that long will take a real toll on the feet. Weather conditions included torrential downpours. Then there’s all that night walking.
“We hiked a third of our miles in the dark,” East said, “because we had to. It is a different world out there at night. We didn’t see any bears at night but we saw tons of amphibians, especially salamanders. We saw a weasel one night, and snakes. They don’t tuck away at night.”
Emerging after 29 days from the backcountry, East wanted to share the journey and not just with family and friends. She decided to write a book.
Released back in November 2021, “Chasing the Smokies Moon” chronicles this month of endless miles and unforeseen challenges. At one point, East had to leave a trail because a bear was found scavenging a man’s body near a shelter.
East’s blood ran cold, not only because of the savageness of the act. Her teenage son was supposed to be meeting her at that very site to exchange some gear.
“It was a sobering moment for a mom,” she said. East had to delay her time on that particular trail for another day. Her children are 18, 16 and 15.
East will give a talk about her book from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center in Townsend. The community is invited. She will have books for purchase and will do a book signing.
Growing up in Atlanta, East didn’t get started hiking until she left for college, at Auburn University. She said she would take to the trails to ease the stress of exams and also during summer breaks.
“I kind of cut my teeth hiking in the Smokies and I knew I wanted to move to this area,” she said. East did so in 1997. “It’s been one of the greatest loves in my life, getting out in the wood,” she said.
Back in 2010, East’s mother passed away from cancer. One way to cope was to write a personal blog. When she later started to write about safety in the backcountry, East soon got a lot of followers. The book, she decided, should include personal stories of the 29 days of hiking but also an expert’s guide to getting out alive.
“Chasing the Smokies Moon” does that. Even her coming to terms with her mom’s death is woven into the pages.
She admits there were low times on the trails. East said she struggled with being away from home along with the physical challenges. But being out in nature, she was able to feel the presence of her mom, while just being still.
“I had a really spiritual moment with my mom,” she said. “In a way I had never felt her presence since her death in 2010. It was a pretty powerful moment to know she was there.”
The title for the book came as East realized on the first day of the hike that a full moon was just a day away. She said she observed the moon as it waxed and waned and seemed to look over her. “We hiked so much in the dark that we saw a lot of the moon,” she explained.
It was a fellow member of the Haywood County search and rescue team who helped map out the route across all of the Smokies trails. A retired analyst who loves data, he put together the perfect plan, this hiker said.
“There are 801 miles of trails,” East said. “Our total was 948. The record is 920. It takes most people well over 1,000 miles to do all 801.”
Her goal for this writing project has been to share her adventures through some fun, entertaining and engaging stories — along with giving sound advice on how to make backpacking and hiking safe and enjoyable.
Her favorite trails are those that climb 5,000 to 6,000 feet in elevation. Balsam Mountain Trail is one of them.
Getting out in the woods is good medicine, East agreed. “I call it my walking meditation,” she said.
