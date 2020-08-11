I’m the kind of person who loves everyone equally. I will bend over backward for someone in need and have done so for my wife’s family many times.
Over the last few years, my wife’s brother, nephew and niece have turned against me. They’ve called me controlling, hateful and racist. I am none of those. I am, though, a law enforcement officer and a Christian. My wife’s brother is a convicted felon, and her niece went to one of those anti-everything colleges.
This has created a rift in the family and caused my wife and me to feel hated and isolated, which has ruined family gatherings and holidays. How can I fix this? What can I do to help them see me for who I am, instead of their biases based on my religion and occupation?
You have mentioned only your brother-in-law the felon and his radicalized daughter. Where does the rest of the family stand on this? If they are joining in and allowing you to be isolated, quit trying to impress them. Instead, spend your time with people who like, understand and accept you for who you are and don’t look back. Your brother-in-law and his kids will come looking for you as soon as they need something else from you, but when they do, I sincerely hope you’ll resist the temptation to buy your way back in.
I converse with her by asking questions about movies she likes, books she reads or what she did the previous weekend. Her answers are usually short and without elaboration. I even share with her things that I do in my life, but never once in the five years I have known her, has she ever initiated a conversation with me or asked me about my life. She acts differently with other male co-workers. She does things for them, smiles at them and seems genuinely interested in their conversation. It really stings every time I see her socialize with others and ignore me. What can I do to get out of this psychological rut I am in?
You now must do what everyone else in your situation does, which is concentrate on meeting women who are available. You are not going to find what you’re looking for in your workplace. What’s going on is not healthy for you or conducive to a productive work environment. If you can’t quell that crush on her, you may have to change jobs so you won’t have to work so closely with her — or at all.
