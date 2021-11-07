When I look in our bathroom cabinet for whatever over-the-counter med I might occasionally need, I can’t help noticing something: the cabinet is littered with several expired prescription meds in various levels of fullness. Some are embarrassingly outdated.
I know I should take advantage of the occasional med drop-offs where expired or unwanted meds can be brought in and will be properly disposed of, no questions asked. It just hasn’t reached the top of my priority list when the given day rolls in. So, do the expiration dates, so carefully stamped on essentially all meds, mean the meds are impotent or even harmful if used after the expiration date is past?
In 1979 a law was passed requiring drug manufacturers to put an expiration date on their meds. Up to this date the manufacturer guarantees the potency and safety of the medication. So far so good, but how quickly do medicines lose their safety and efficacy after these expiration dates have passed?
Some years back, the Food and Drug Administration carried out a study to answer that question at the request of the military. The military had a large and expensive stockpile of drugs which they hated to just discard and replace every few years. The study was carried out on over 100 drugs, including both prescription and over-the-counter meds. They found that more than 90% were both safe and effective even 15 years after their expiration date.
That means that for many medicines passing the expiration date doesn't really mean the medication is no longer effective or is unsafe to use. But are there exceptions to this?
One important exception is the EpiPen. They have been in the news occasionally because of how expensive they can be making it tempting to not refill them after the expiration date has passed. Unfortunately, a study done several years back found that the pens do in fact lose potency soon after passing their expiration date. That means you really do need to keep your EpiPens up to date.
By the way, if somehow you find yourself treating a severe allergic reaction with an EpiPen and notice it’s expired, give it anyways (as long as it isn’t discolored and you can’t see particles in the fluid) since some potency is better than nothing. But do this as you dial 911 or get immediate emergency care. Other important exceptions would be nitroglycerin, insulin, liquid antibiotics, and aspirin. Tetracycline may also be an exception although there is still debate about it.
So you’ll have to decide whether to take Grandpa’s approach and save almost everything or the other extreme of tossing everything the moment it hits its expiration date or some place in between. For most meds, a little laxity with that stamped on expiration date is reasonable.
Dr. Andrew Smith is board-certified in family medicine and practices at 2217 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Contact him at 982-0835.
