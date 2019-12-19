After meeting members of the Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department, students in William Blount High School’s Chick-fil-A Leader Academy are enthusiastically taking the lead on a major fundraiser that could be lifesaving.
Student Kelsey Gardner, a member of Leader Academy, brought the idea of partnering with the volunteer firefighters to her group because she lives near Fire Chief Tom Greene and knew they could use some help. She convinced her fellow Leader Academy members to choose them as the focus. The project is two-fold: Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department became Leader Academy’s “Do-Good December Project” and also its Impact Project set for next spring.
The doing good part of the program was implemented on Dec. 17 when 15 Leader Academy students arrived at the Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department with lots of handmade Christmas cards created by these high schoolers and elementary students at Mary Blount, Friendsville, Lanier and Eagleton.
In addition, the William Blount students baked brownies, sausage balls and other goodies and brought various snacks and drinks for the firefighters who give of their time with no compensation.
Training future leaders
Angela Garner is a guidance counselor and facilitator of Leader Academy. She said this is a nationwide organization with students having to apply for membership. The Chick-fil-A at Hunters Crossing in Alcoa is the sponsor. The WBHS students involved are mainly juniors and seniors with a few sophomores.
The first part of this project involved getting to know the firefighters and their roles in the community.
“We wanted our December project to be more of a thank-you for them,” said Garner. “This way, our students could go out to the fire station and meet the guys so when they plan the spring event it will mean even that much more.”
Garner said she made zero phone calls. All of the groundwork was done by her students. She said they reached out to teachers at the elementary schools and asked if their students would make cards. Turns out, they responded with heart, making hundreds of cards for the volunteer firefighters, Garner said.
The Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department has between 20 and 25 volunteers, said Shane Rogers, deputy chief. Rogers was born and raised in Friendsville and has been a volunteer with the fire department for 15 years. He is a full-time firefighter with Alcoa but still donates his free time to Friendsville.
Life-saving roles
While at the fire station, Leader Academy students learned these men and women are not only fighting fires, but are also first responders, getting to the scene of accidents to render aid to both patients and the ambulances. These volunteers work alongside firefighters from Greenback, Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County. Rogers said gear for each volunteer costs close to $10,000.
A big expense coming next year for this department is the replacing of their air pack bottles. Rogers said the ones they currently use were bought with a federal grant back in 2006. They can’t be re-certified and must be replaced, he said.
“The cost is between $800 and $1,800 per bottle,” Rogers said. “Our only option is to replace them by the end of next year. It will be a huge expense. We have 40 of them.”
Then there is the cost of insuring the building and trucks and workman’s compensation, Rogers said. That expense is $14,000 to $16,00 per year.
“The cost of everything has gone up,” Rogers explained. “Our budget is the same.”
Gardner and the others in Leader Academy will be organizing a fundraiser in spring to help Rogers and this volunteer unit with these costs. He said they do receive some grant money and were even given a FEMA grant recently to purchase a new truck. Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department has to come up with matching funds totaling $13,700.
“We are coming out really well though,” Rogers said. “We are getting a brand new truck, which we have never been able to do.”
Resident subscriptions are main funding
This volunteer fire department survives, like most, on its subscriptions. Residents of Friendsville pay $75 per year. It is not mandatory, and Rogers said about 50 percent of the residences are subscribers. They also do fundraisers each year.
Rogers and the other volunteers demonstrated some of the equipment and also gave the students a look around a fire truck before taking them on a short ride. One of the volunteers is Chase Tilley, who is a senior at WBHS.
This fire department tour was a valuable lesson on community service and ways to make a difference, Gardner said after the visit.
“it’s good that they are able to apply for grants, but there are a lot of other groups applying, too,” Gardner said. “They are all competing for money. We will decide in coming weeks what type of fundraiser we will do. We want to help them buy equipment.”
She said this project is special to her because it’s in her own backyard.
“I took more of a leader role in this project since this is my community,” she explained. “I see the needs that need to be met. I thought this good deed might be a nice Christmas present for them.”
Rogers said the volunteers enjoyed visiting with the Leader Academy and sharing their stories. They look forward to future endeavors.
“We are very fortunate they choose us,” he said. “There are a lot of other good organizations out there they could have helped but they chose us. I know they will work hard to help provide for our needs.”
