Nominations for the Leadership Blount Class of 2023 can be made now through Feb. 15, at www.leadershipblount.com. Nominees will be notified via email and directed to complete an online application once the nomination is submitted.
Leadership Blount’s core program is designed for experienced leaders who are expected to participate through research, service, group facilitation, and problem solving focusing on our community’s most critical issues. The Leadership Blount experience does not end with the 10-month program. A personal commitment and a class commitment are made to the community for lifelong service. Participating in the alumni organization is expected and encouraged.
Nominees should have a sincere commitment and motivation to serve the community, as well as an exhibited demonstration of leadership abilities. They should be individuals whose work and community service indicate they have a long-term commitment to Blount County.
The class of 36 people will be selected by a volunteer committee of Leadership Blount alumni from nominations received from the community. No self-nominations or those made by immediate family members will be accepted. For more information, please contact Leadership Blount, 865-984-9368, or by email office@leadershipbount.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.