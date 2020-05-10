As a high school student at Heritage High, Kori Cupp had aspirations of becoming a pediatric nurse.
The Walland resident found a place to plug in with a student-led organization called HOSA, which formerly stood for Health Occupations Students of America and is now Future Health Professionals.
“I served in HOSA throughout high school,” she said. “In my senior year I served as state officer. I thought I wanted to go into the medical field and be a pediatric nurse.”
Her time with HOSA included being the East Tennessee vice president from 2014-15. Cupp grew up in Blount County and attended Porter Elementary, Heritage Middle and then HHS. She is the daughter of Angela and Tommy Cupp. Her dad also graduated from HHS and played football.
After graduating HHS in 2015, Cupp went on to Pellissippi State Community College’s Blount County campus. It was while there she decided that direct patient care wasn’t for her after all.
“Instead, I like the conference managing, planning and mentoring aspect,” Cupp discovered. After high school she had gone back to HOSA and volunteered at the state conference as an alumni. Soon after, they pulled her in as a staging and scripting manager, where she now has been since 2017 for Tennessee HOSA.
In addition, Cupp became state officer coach for Tennessee HOSA, and then took on the same scripting and staging duties for FCCLA, which is Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Balancing a full plate
Add to that Skills USA and Tennessee Technology Students of America. Cupp is now in charge of scripting and staging for all four organizations. This is all being managed while Cupp is in a master’s program at Middle Tennessee State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in organizational communication with minors in psychology and business. She resides in Hendersonville, just outside Nashville.
All four organizations serve as career and technical pathways to further students’ knowledge and skills by participating in leadership events, competitions, training and other activities.
“Scripting and staging involves writing and coordinating what the state officers will say and look like while on stage at each of their events,” Cupp explained. It is a yearlong process that also includes working with audiovisual companies to ensure the lighting and graphics are the best they can be.
Her biggest role, she said, is as state officer coach for Tennessee HOSA. She oversees the seven state officers that serve HOSA throughout the year. The team includes six high school students and one college student from across the state. One of them is from Alcoa High School. Senior Jessie Williams has served as HOSA East Tennessee vice president this past year.
Becoming a state officer includes meeting a minimum grade point average, filling out an application and testing. Cupp sits on the interview panel.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed her job significantly since conferences HOSA, TSA, Skills USA and FCCLA already had organized for this spring had to be canceled. Two of them, FCCLA and HOSA decided they would go ahead, albeit the events will look much different. That’s because they will be going virtual.
“This has flipped our world upside down,” Cupp said. “The conferences were supposed to be weeklong conferences. HOSA was going to be in Nashville and the other three were going to Chattanooga. The HOSA conference was set to be our largest state conference in history. There were over 3,000 students and advisers coming from across the state. We were super excited. The students had planned for it all year long.”
At these state events, students from middle schools and high schools would have been competing against each other to land an opportunity to move on to international competition.
Honing leadership skills
“HOSA has over 65 competitions that students work on year-round at the high schools to compete in and also middle schools,” Cupp said. “It is the same for the three other organizations.”
DECA was the only organization that was able to hold its state meet because it took place a week before the pandemic shut down public gatherings.
HOSA and FCCLA decided that even though they will not be able to bring students together, they are still going to have their competitions. Instead of going to Washington, they are going virtual, Cupp said. The events are set to take place this week.
“We decided we wanted to give the students — because they work hard all year for this — their Super Bowl,” Cupp explained. “We didn’t just want it to just go away so we went virtual. For the last two months we have focused on how that looks and the competitive events.”
A different approach
Her days, Cupp said, consist of multiple Zoom calls with students and the production companies that help students with their competition videos. All competitor events end up in Cupp’s hands. In some cases, she is traveling to their homes to take the videos.
As the staging and scripting coach, Cupp also has had to redo the work she had done when the plan was to meet in person. “You can’t talk about being in Nashville, being in Chattanooga anymore,” she explained.
There are seven state officers with HOSA and six with FCCLA, and Cupp works with each. She said Tennessee HOSA has more than 11,000 members statewide. Each school district made their own decisions about participating in the virtual competition. Most have elected to take part.
Most students in HOSA are looking to careers in the health field. Some become doctors, nurses and veterinarians. Then there are those like Cupp who feel despite not choosing that path, they have something to learn from the organization.
“We have people like me who have decided the health care field isn’t for them, but they like the leadership skills they get out of the organization,” she said. “This is a pipeline to whatever career field they want.”
FCCLA is a student organization for teachers, other educators and future homemakers. Cupp said it has been awesome to work with two organizations whose members and former members are serving on the font lines of the pandemic.
Even when you listen to all of the work and re-dos Cupp has been responsible for, you can’t hear any regrets for taking all of this on. All she has to do is remember the positive experience she had at HHS with HOSA.
“The reason I go through this is to give back to them,” she said. “HOSA is what really changed my life and my career path. It showed me I had a purpose in the world. I want to do the same for them.”
