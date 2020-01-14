A Medicaid educational workshop will be presented at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. The free presentation will be beneficial to those whop are turning 65 in the next 12 months. There will be time set aside for questions. To sign up, call 865-983-9422.
