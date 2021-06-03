Everett Senior Center will be offering tax strategies from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10. The instructor is Ken Catledge, retirement income certified professional, and there is no cost to attend.
To register, call 865-983-9422. Everett Senior Center is located at 702 Burchfield St., Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.