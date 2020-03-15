Historic Ramsey House in Knoxville will offer "Acrylic Bears and Brunch with Tiffani Mensch," Saturday April 18. Attendees will learn to paint the fun and easy way and create a beautiful masterpiece to hang in their home or give as a gift. It could even be a great Mother’s Day present for someone special.
Coffee and pastries will be provided; bring your favorite beverage.
Class fee is $35 ($30 for Historic Ramsey House Members). All supplies included, and all skill levels welcome. Reservations required. Purchase tickets on Facebook page, online at www.ramseyhouse.org or call 865-546-0745.
