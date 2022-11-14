If you like digging in the dirt and helping your community at the same time, then Tennessee Extension Master Gardeners could be for you.
The Blount County Master Gardener Association and the University of Tennessee Extension Office of Blount County will host an informational session on at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Blount County Public Library in the Sharon Lawson Room. The open information session will offer all the details on the upcoming 2023 Master Gardener 14-week training course that is scheduled to begin Jan. 31, 2023.
The Master Gardener program, conducted throughout the U.S. and Canada, is a two-part educational effort in which gardeners are provided intense horticulture training. In return they “pay back” local university extension agents through volunteerism.
Blount County Master Gardeners' projects include the Townsend River Walk, an annual plant sale, design and planting of a “Fire-Wise” demonstration garden, demonstration and maintenance of an Eastern Bluebird Trail and maintenance of new native plant displays at the Blount County Operations Center and many more. Additional new projects are planned for the upcoming year.
Plan to attend this information session on Dec. 6 and learn more from BCMGA representatives along with John Wilson, UT Extension’s Blount County agent. The 2023 classes will be held Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at the UT Blount County Extension Office.
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 6, 2023 and are available online at www.bcmgtn.org or in person at the Blount County Extension office located at 1219 McArthur Road in Maryville. Call 865-982-6430, ext. 5 for more information.
