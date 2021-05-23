It’s one thing to simply live and work in a community — and totally another to love and give back to those who are your neighbors.
And there are plenty who do the latter here in Blount County.
One group that has made it their mission is LeConte Realty, established in 2013. There are 28 real estate agents in this firm and every one of them has made a financial commitment to serve those in need. The business has set up the LeConte Foundation to help support local nonprofits like New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center and a host of others.
One hundred percent of the agents participate, meaning they all give a dollar amount to the foundation at each of their closings. It has definitely added up.
“The total amount raised just crested $80,000,” said Harry McIntosh, president of LeConte Realty and also the foundation. “Half of it has been given away. The bulk of that is from our agents but we also have some vendors who have contributed and also in-house fundraisers.”
Of course the agents aren’t required to sign on and contribute, but McIntosh said any new agents coming in are told about the unilateral giving.
“We tell people coming in that everyone here does this,” the president said. “They know up front. We kind of brainwash them to get on board.”
In addition to New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center, LeConte Foundation has provided grants to Alcoa City Schools Foundation, A Place at the Table, Blackberry Farm Foundation, Blount County Education Foundation, CASA of East Tennessee, Community Food Connection, Ekklesia Church, Good Neighbors of Blount County, Haven House, Kingdom Design Ministries, Maryville City Schools Foundation and Young Life.
Those contributions have fed needy families, helped pay utility bills, aided the homeless, provided programs for lots of Blount County children and helped victims of domestic abuse.
When the massive wildfires in 2016 destroyed much of Gatlinburg and scorched the surrounding forests, LeConte agents banded together and provided food and water for firefighters.
The foundation was set up a few years ago, McIntosh said. New Hope was the largest donation, at $10,000. The center that helps children who have suffered abuse/trauma just recently moved into a new location.
Lori Barrett, one of the agents at LeConte and also treasurer of the foundation, said the grants vary in amount. There are so many good nonprofits that can take $500 and do a lot in the community, she said. Many of them operate strictly with volunteers.
The LeConte Foundation was set up through the East Tennessee Foundation. LeConte takes requests for funds and the board then decides on who and how much. ETF takes care of the paperwork, etc.
McIntosh said he hopes other real estate businesses consider setting up their own foundation to give back. He said he was approached recently by someone in the construction business who was interested in getting one established.
But it isn’t just money many organizations seek. McIntosh and Barrett said their agents also make a commitment of time and volunteer throughout Blount County.
McIntosh has served on the board of Blount County Habitat for Humanity and he serves on the Maryville Downtown Design and Review Board.
Barrett began volunteering in the city schools after moving to the area in 2004. She also gave of her time to serve Community Food Connection.
Both are members of Leadership Blount.
LeConte Realty is one of the smaller agencies in this community. Cyndi Sweet, another of the agents, said she doesn’t know of any other that has a foundation with 100% support.
“There are certainly agents who support nonprofits and give back to the community, but in terms of an entire firm ...”
Sweet serves on the board of Haven House, a domestic violence shelter in Blount County and on the board for A Place at the Table, a ministry that cooks and serves meals for the hungry. She is also a member of Leadership Blount.
Being inside these nonprofits helps the agents at LeConte get to know Blount County better, Barrett said. They also see the needs up close.
“The litmus test is it’s one thing to give of your money but it’s another to give of your time,” she said. “Those are the ones that bubble to the surface. We may have someone volunteering for a certain agency who wants to submit a grant request. That gets attention.”
Sweet said it should make LeConte clients feel good to know they are part of this generous process.
“People who are investing in LeConte Realty are also investing in their community in a way they may not realize,” she said. “They are helping us funnel funds back into Blount County.”
