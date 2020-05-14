Legal Aid of East Tennessee (LAET) has announced the launch of Pro Bono Matters on its website, http://www.laet.org/pro-bono-matters/. Pro Bono Matters offers volunteer attorneys the opportunity to express interest in specific cases, which will help LAET to achieve its mission of strengthening communities and changing lives through high-quality legal services.
This technology tool allows volunteer attorneys to view brief synopses of cases for LAET’s Pro Bono Project clients who need help with their civil legal issues. Using this tool, attorneys will be able to view available case information on LAET’s website whenever it fits into their schedules. Additionally, Pro Bono Matters will allow attorneys to contact LAET directly about any clients they are potentially interested in helping.
The program will hopefully make it easier for attorneys and law firms to play an active role in selecting clients they want to help.
For more information, contact Knoxville Pro Bono Director Kathryn Ellis at kellis@laet.org or 865-251-4951.
LAET is a nonprofit law firm that provides free legal services to low-income, elderly, disabled, abused or otherwise vulnerable East Tennesseans. LAET’s mission is to strengthen communities and change lives by providing high-quality legal services to low-income East Tennesseans. The firm serves eligible residents of 26 counties from offices located in Blountville, Chattanooga, Cleveland, Knoxville, Johnson City, Maryville and Morristown.
