Lenoir City Park hosts the 59th Annual Lenoir City Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. More than 200 artists and crafters from throughout the Southeast and beyond will be featured. Items range from ceramics and glassware to metal work and jewelry, to baskets, woodwork and much more.
Hours for the event are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. A $3 donation is requested at the entrance. The park is located at 6707 City Park Drive, Lenoir City.
This year’s Festival will include Covid safety measures, which will be observed for the protection of all in attendance. Lenoir City Park overlooks Fort Loudoun Lake and the Smoky Mountains.
The Festival was started by the Lenoir City General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Suburbia Woman’s Club in the summer of 1962 as a community fundraiser and has raised more than half a million dollars for charities. What began as an event where artists displayed works on clotheslines, the Lenoir City Arts and Crafts Festival has grown to feature masterpieces by fine artists working in various media including oils, watercolor, acrylics, pastels, charcoal, pen and ink. All profits go back into the community to help various organizations and programs in Loudon County, including the Boy Scouts, the Lions Club and a local sports team, to name a few. The club has also provided scholarships to local graduates to help further their education.
“This year’s big fundraising effort is for the new Splash Pad in Central Park in downtown Lenoir City. This will be an amazing place to draw families downtown. We are also blessed to have many causes we donate to every year, my personal favorite being Angel Tree shopping for children in Lenoir City and Loudon County,” said Janet Bove, president of the Lenoir City GFWC.
