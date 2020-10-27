With a year like none other, some of us have probably not even thought about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and the fact it’s only four weeks away.
Luckily, the best cooks at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Maryville have.
They will be cooking up some of the traditional holiday fare and offering it up to those who want to remove as much stress from the day as possible. The church is calling the event the St. Andrew’s Gourmet Holiday Dishes.
It’s been an annual event for about 20 years, said Stu Hammond, one of the members of the outreach team. In years past, however, it has gone by a different name, the Holiday Bazaar. The name change came as a direct result of having to do things differently, due to COVID-10, Hammond said. There will be no silent auction this year, no handmade quilts, birdhouses, Christmas ornaments and pottery will be for sale. There will be no day in which shoppers can come hunt for gifts.
This year, it’s all about the food.
St. Andrew’s will be taking pre-orders for its gourmet casseroles to include spinach maria, sweet potato and breakfast. In addition, the church’s best cooks will be creating soups and chilis. Varieties will include taco, tomato basil and chili.
For those with a sweet tooth, St. Andrew’s will not disappoint. Bakers will be offering up the Elvis pound cake. It gets its name from Elvis Presley, who loved decadent foods. This cake has “lots of butter and lots of whipped cream,” Hammond said.
“It is a big seller,” he explained. “It has been lost in history as to why it’s called an Elvis cake. It’s probably because he loved foods that were fattening and rich.”
All of these gourmet casseroles, along with the soups and chili, will be frozen. That way, they can be put aside to be reheated on Thanksgiving Day, which is Nov. 26, or eaten anytime the purchaser chooses. Some might want to use for a Christmas meal.
If cranberry/orange relish or orange/pear relish is what you are seeking, St. Andrew’s can accommodate. These will also be part of this holiday dishes event.
To place an order, St. Andrew’s is asking everyone to either call the church office at 865-983-3512 or fill out the application that is running in The Daily Times. One was in the newspaper on Tuesday.
If someone wants one of each or 10 casseroles, they can do so, Hammond explained. Thy key is to pre-order by Thursday, Nov. 5. St. Andrew’s has a mailing list from past years and is sending notices out about the 2020 sale.
Hammond said the church is certainly thankful for all of the support this community has given to the annual bazaar. These dishes have been part of the overall fundraiser for years. St. Andrew’s gives the proceeds to four different charities — Good Neighbors, Community Food Connection, Family Promise and Habitat for Humanity.
Good Neighbors helps provide emergency assistance like rent and utility payments. Community Food Connection is a local food pantry that serves hundreds of families each month. Family Promise provides temporary housing for homeless families, while Habitat for Humanity builds affordable housing for those who otherwise would never be able to purchase a home on their own.
Hammond said the annual Holiday Bazaar has raised huge amounts in the past; it’s hard to say what will be raised in the year of this pandemic, he said. It usually takes all church members with hands on deck to make the holiday event successful, Hammond added.
“Except for some old men who don’t like to cook,” he said, laughing.
In coming days, the St. Andrew’s Gourmet Holiday Dishes bakers will be taking turns in the church kitchen as they prepare orders, which will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m on Nov. 21. Customers may call and make an appointment for that day or come anytime during the allotted time frame. That is the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
All St. Andrew’s members will be following COVID-19 safety requirements, Hammond stressed. They will be wearing face masks ands gloves, using hand sanitizer and social distancing when handing out food.
“The food brings in a lot of money,” Hammond said. “So did the silent auction, but we can’t do that this year. But on average for the past few years, we have averaged $10,000.”
That definitely helps these other ministries, he said.
