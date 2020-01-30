On a wall in his Maryville workshop, Denny Carlisle has reminders dating back 60 years of how the passion all began.
Some chisels and knives that for decades belonged to his dad, he now uses to turn out functional pieces like bowls, spoons, ladles, letter openers and cutting boards. Caricatures are in his wheelhouse, too. Woodcarving, he said, pulled him in, way in. And that’s where he loves to stay, locked up in his workshop for hours.
When asked if he spends too much time there, he points to a refrigerator in the corner. His wife Sandy threatens to provide him with a cot.
But what he loves as much as the process itself is sharing it with others. Carlisle has taught classes ever since he took his first, back in 2000.
He was living in Pennsylvania at the time and worked for IBM.
“I took every class they had,” he said.
Like father, like son
It was Carlisle’s dad who first got interested in woodcarving. He said he bought his dad some tools back in the 1960s. When his dad passed away, his mom gave Carlisle the tools.
“I thought, he liked to carve, so maybe I would to.”
He’s now retired and living in Maryville, moving here after a stint in Mexico. Carlisle volunteers at the Blount County Public Library and it is there he met Cato Clowney. When Clowney heard Carlisle is a woodcarver, he asked his friend if he would teach a class to young people. Carlisle jumped at the chance.
The Beginning Woodcarving class will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. each Friday, beginning Feb. 7 and continuing through March 27. Carlisle will teach several techniques and will provide six of seven projects for students ages 13 to 18. He will provide all tools and supplies at no cost to attendees.
To be able to pass down this art form is a huge motivation.
“I always appreciated young people coming to my class for a couple of reasons,” he said. “For one, I hoped I could pass on my enthusiasm for woodcarving. The carving clubs that I belong to have a lot of this,” he said, pointing to his gray hair. “I want younger folks to get interested.”
There are several different techniques, as Carlisle explained. He said one class he took in Maryland was from a guy who only used a small Swiss Army knife as his tool, to carve twigs into chickens and other animals.
Pick a favorite
Carving in the round is to create an entire person or animal out of wood; caricature carving is carving an exaggerated characteristic of a person or animal; relief carving is like the coins in your pocket, flat but with definition; and then there are the bowls, spoons, butter dishes and other implements Carlisle makes so much of.
He said he makes 80 different items.
For those who want an up-close look at what Carlisle can carve from a simple block of wood, he has a display at the Blount County Public Library. Some of his woodcarving friends have placed their work there, too.
As a member of the Smoky Mountain Wood Carvers Association, Carlisle participates in an annual show. Last year, he won Best of Show. He also is a member of other carving groups that meet here in Blount County and also Knox County.
He can show the process of making an implement, using a band saw to cut out a pattern from a block of wood. Other steps include the carving, sanding and polishing. Simple description for work that is anything but.
Carlisle explained it even more simplistically.
Just chiseling away
“If I want to make a squirrel, I cut away all the wood that doesn’t look like a squirrel,” this artist said. “That’s what woodcarving is — take the wood away to make something that pleases you and hopefully others.”
Of course the students in his class will be taught safety first, this instructor said. Each class will start with students taking a tiny piece of wood to learn a new technique. Upon completion of that task, they will start a larger project.
One of Carlisle’s friends who is expert at caricatures, will instruct one of the classes.
Now that Carlisle’s son is also a woodcarver, that’s three generations who have enjoyed the pastime. Working in stained glass is also something this father/son duo has a talent for.
Sandy and Denny have three other children as well, a son named Denny and two daughters, Tiffany and Jennifer, who have talents of their own, dad said.
And when he’s not sawing or carving, Carlisle said his other passion is history, which is why he volunteers every Thursday morning at the Blount County Public Library with a genealogical society. He’s even discovered that he is related to the Hammontrees, Hollloways and Robinsons of the Six Mile Community. Hs has traced back far enough to be named a First Family of Tennessee.
A talent requires tools
It doesn’t take long, looking around his workshop, to see the passion for creating something out of nothing. Tools line every wall. Like most artists, Carlisle has his five or six favorite chisels.
Some things he creates out of necessity. Like the time he bought his wife a ring for Christmas and needed a box for it. He didn’t find one suitable, so he carved one in the shape of a heart.
Since then, he’s carved the small boxes in the shape of a shell, an apple and the moon. “You are only limited by your imagination,” he said.
When he goes to area shows, Carlisle sells his wares that include wooden crosses and necklaces. He also carves hearts from purple wood for veterans who have received the commendation for their bravery.
His kitchen is amply stocked with kitchen utensils formed out of cherry wood by his own hands. Sandy, he said, gets the first one of everything, and rightly so. “She is the glue that holds our family together,” he said.
A coat of arms he also carved is displayed nearby. He still has the first piece he ever carved, of grapes. A few walking sticks are his handiwork as well.
This carver of wood just wants to share what he knows with those who want to know it.
