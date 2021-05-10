Area 15 Special Olympics competitions were just more events in a long list that mostly didn’t happen last year or this year because of the worldwide pandemic.
The games are generally held in February, May and September each year in Blount County, which is Area 15 in the state of Tennessee. So when the spring 2021 session of track and field was canceled, Maryville City Schools came up with a plan of its own.
Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization. It was founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver and provides year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with disabilities.
Kristy Noda, special education teacher at Maryville High School, said the school’s club, called Maryville Connected, came forward to see if Maryville City Schools could produce a track and field event on its own, for all of its seven schools.
“Our student leader for Maryville Connected is James Wilson,” Noda explained. “He had the idea for this event because he didn’t want the kids to miss out. Special Olympics has been canceled now for two years.”
Wilson met and talked with Noda and also special education teacher Ken Dugger about devising a plan. Noda said they had been working since January, ironing out the details.
What emerged was Maryville Games, which was held Saturday morning, May 8, at Coulter Grove Intermediate School. In all, there were 60 athletes who signed up to participate; they came from John Sevier Elementary, Sam Houston Elementary, Foothills Elementary, Coulter Grove Intermediate, Montgomery Ridge Intermediate, Maryville Junior High and Maryville High.
Noda said this was more students than typically competes for MCS in Special Olympics because Maryville Games was opened up to the youngest students, kindergartners. Special Olympics is open to those ages 8 and up.
MCS wanted to make these Maryville Games as much like Special Olympics as possible. There were many of the same competitions, such as the softball throw and long jump.
“We also did some walks and runs and incorporated some of our own things to give it a Maryville spin,” Noda said. “We did a 4-by-100 relay for the older students and then a baseball field relay race for the younger ones. That was our closing event. We also did a three-legged race.”
Special education teachers and staff from each school were there to cheer these athletes on, in addition to the students’ family members and friends. Noda said the weather was perfect for the outdoor event.
It was a team effort from teachers like Noda and Dugger and also student volunteers like Wilson and others in Maryville Connected. Ashley Dorsey serves as vice president of the organization, while Wilson is president.
Will Hubbs, area director for Blount County’s Special Olympics, said in a normal year, there would be basketball in February, track and field in April and bowling in September. In 2020, basketball did take place, along with a powerlifting competition in early March. There was no track and field or bowling in 2020.
The Special Olympics track and field event in April is always held at Heritage High School with hundreds in attendance.
“We would have 400 athletes and about that many volunteers,” Hubbs said of this Special Olympics competition. “Plus coaches. That is about a thousand people that didn’t get to come together and see each other.”
He added that he is hopeful for the return of Special Olympics events soon, with the first one back probably being bowling in September at Crest Lanes. That three-day competition draws 300 athletes.
“Fingers crossed,” Hubbs said.
