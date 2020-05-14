The Blount County Friends of the Library is once again able to receive book donations for the Blount County Public Library.
The donation bin is located in the employee parking area on the left side of the building.
For large numbers of books, call the Friends office at 865-982-0981 at least 24 hours in advance to arrange for someone to meet you to receive your donation.
They also take donations of puzzles, DVDs, music CDs, records and sheet music. For other donations that you are not quite sure of but think it might fit the organization, give them a call. The nonprofit helps fund the programs available at the Blount County Public Library, community outreach for local nursing homes and books for homebound.
While dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, library officials cannot schedule the June Book Sale. It may be possible to hold it later in the summer. Plans are to hold the September Book Sale. As the library reopens, there will be expanded displays of books for sale in the Bookmark Cafe, priced the same as in the quarterly sales.
Keep updated on bcfol.org and Facebook Page Blount County Friends of the Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.