The Blount County Friends of the Library Second Saturday Sale will be this Saturday, Nov. 14. From 10 a.m. – noon, members only are invited to shop. If you are not currently a member you may join at the door. Yearly memberships are $15 for individuals or $20 for families.
The general public hours will be from noon – 4 p.m. Masks are required for shopping. Items available for sale include books, puzzles, art work, crafts, CDs, DVDs, records and sheet music. Most items for sale are between 50 cents and $2. All VHS tapes are on clearance for 25 cents.
For more information visit the Facebook page Blount County Friends of the Library. The next Second Saturday Sale will be Dec. 12.
