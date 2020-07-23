As the Blount County Library reopens, opportunities to shop for used books at the Friends of the Library book sale are also now available. In order to keep everyone safe as safe as possible, rather than a large all-at-once quarterly book sale, The Friends is holding a smaller limited number of spots by appointment sale so the sales floor will not be crowded.
The sale will be on Saturday, July 25, and Wednesday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments will check in at the Friends office near the elevator and be directed to the sale in the lower level. Masks are required at the sale.
To make an appointment, email BCFOLibrary@gmail.com and choose the day and time you would like to shop. An appointment time will be confirmed. The Blount County Library is located at 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
