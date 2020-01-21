AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has expanded its free, in-person tax assistance and preparation to allow people to prepare and electronically file their own federal and state returns using free tax preparation software. The service is available at the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville, which is a Tax-Aide Facilitated Self Assistance site.
An IRS-certified tax counselor will be present to answer any questions. No appointment is necessary. The program is offered from noon to 3 p.m. each Wednesday, beginning Feb. 5 through April 8.
This option is for those who are interested in using secure computers to prepare their own tax returns with in-person assistance from tax specialists. The completed tax returns can be printed and electronically filed for free from the site.
Taxpayers must bring a valid email address, copy of last year's tax return, photo ID, driver's license or state issued non-driver ID, birth dates and Social Security numbers for themselves, spouse and dependents, proof of all income, banking information and information relating to any credits they are claiming.
