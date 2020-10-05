The Blount County Public Library is partnering with UT/TSU Extension Blount County to demonstrate the canning process. This will be a live interactive online Zoom program on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., a computer with internet access.
Presented by Mary Beth Lima, Family and Consumer Science Extension Agent, this canning clinic will demonstrate how to can apple butter using the water bath method. In this process, canning jars are filled with hot food, sealed with a lid, then submerged in vigorously boiling water for a prescribed amount of time.
Register at the following link for Canning Clinic 102: https://forms.gle/TS7oDEn7Ps2Rrfa7A.
After registering, you will receive an email confirmation. One hour before the program, you will be sent the Zoom link information. The program will be recorded and made available on Blount County Public Library’s YouTube channel. Before the program you will be asked for permission to be recorded.
