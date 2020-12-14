The public is invited to test their knowledge of Knoxville's festive flare through the Knox County Library's monthly online trivia program, "Know It Knox." Jack Neely, executive director of the Knoxville History Project, will join co-host Thomas Anderson as they regale the audience with tales of tinsel, Christmas parades and all sorts of seasonal cheer.
The free program will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15. Registration is required at www.knoxlib.org/trivia.
In-depth knowledge of the subject is not necessary -- experts and novices alike can play for points or log on as a spectator. The player with the most points will take home a Knoxville History Project Gift Collection with six booklets including A Knoxville Christmas, Knoxville Blues, Knoxville Shoebox, Knoxville Holidays and Festivals and more.
For more information, visit www.knoxlib.org/trivia.
