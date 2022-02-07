SEYMOUR — A new series of “How We Live: Then and Now” programs resumes Tuesday, Feb. 15 at the Williams Family Seymour Branch Library, 137 West Macon Lane in Seymour.
The popular programs on topics concerning local history and culture have been on hold for the past several months while the library was being expanded and while covid and its variants have made public meetings less safe. The series, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by Friends of Seymour Library (FOSL).
“How We Live” programs will continue at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every other month throughout the year. The first program, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, will feature local vet Dr. Mica Bentley’s “Adventures in Africa.”
She will show some of the many photos she took during a safari of the Serengeti animal migration route in Africa in 2019. Her two-week trip, mainly by Jeep, took her to six locations in Tanzania and Kenya. She encountered elephants, giraffes, cheetahs, baboons, monkeys, a black rhino, Cape buffalo and many kinds of antelopes, as well as other animals. Her route was also “a bird-watcher’s paradise,” she said.
Bentley grew up watching “Wild Kingdom,” and her ambition was to be another Marlon Perkins. Her goal as a student at the University of Tennessee’s College of Veterinary Medicine was to work with wildlife in Africa, she said. Instead she settled in Sevier County, where she became the first woman to practice large animal veterinary medicine. She has worked at Seymour Veterinary Clinic since 1985.
Achieving her dream of encounters with African wildlife was so fulfilling that she cried on leaving, she said. She came “incredibly close” to the animals. She recalled looking into the eyes of a lion lying a few feet from the edge of the road. She quickly looked away — “you don’t lock eyes with a predator” — but that moment “gave me goose bumps,” she said.
“We are delighted to offer How We Live programs again in our community room at the library,” said FOSL President Lucy Henighan. “However, we urge patrons to choose the means of accessing this program that is best for their personal health.”
Because of covid, FOSL is making arrangements to present Bentley’s program on social media as well as in person. The community room, if full, may not be the safest place for those at risk for covid. Details of how to view the program via social media (probably FaceBook and/or Zoom) will be announced soon.
Other “How We Live — Then and Now” programs planned for this year are:
• The Seymour Quilt Club: World War II Freedom Quilts and a history of the club, April 19;
• Bear Wise: former Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranger Kim Delozier, June 21;
• History along Boyds Creek Road: Colleen Shannon and Anna Garber, Aug. 16;
• Mike Aday, librarian-archivist at Great Smoky Mountains National Park will talk about the Park’s collections, Oct. 18.
For more information, call the library at 865-573-0728.
