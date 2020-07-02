July 4 is considered the birthday of our nation, but Vietnam veteran and former Marine Randy Kington has a special place in his heart for March 21.
It’s not his birthday, nor his wife’s or kids’. It’s the day he should have died.
John Randall “Randy” Kington grew up in Morristown and at the age of 17 convinced his parents to let him join the Marines. This was 1964.
“My mom didn’t want to sign,” Kington recalled. “I remember telling her, ‘this is the atomic age. If we are ever in another war, it will be an atomic bomb kind of war and nobody will survive.’ I said, ‘we will never be in another war like World War II or Korea.’ Ten months later I was in Qui Nhon, Vietnam.”
His miraculous journey from Tennessee to the jungles of Vietnam and back is chronicled in his book, “What A Life: How the Vietnam War Affected One Marine.” Kington has been invited by The Meadow Church of God in Maryville to speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
He joined the military on Sept. 3, 1964, at a recruiting office on Alcoa Highway in Blount County. He was deliberate in choosing which branch to join.
“I just wanted to be the best and I thought at the time the Marines would mold me into the man I needed to be,” Kington said. “I was only 17 so I don’t know how clearly I was thinking at the time, but deep down I knew the Marines would take care of me and do what needed to be done.”
Time to toughen up
His first assignment was the 11-week boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, before the need for additional training took the new Marine to Camp Geiger, Camp Lejeuene and then Camp Pendleton. Kington said in those first 11 weeks, the Marines accomplished what he knew they would.
“Parris Island boot camp was a man-maker,” he said.
After 10 months of training, this young man from from Tennessee was sent to Vietnam. He was given four days’ advance notice; there wasn’t any leave time so he called his parents to deliver the news.
This rifleman and radio operator and fellow infantrymen of Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines left the coast of California aboard the USS Valley Forge for the four-day voyage to Vietnam.
At first, they floated off the coast and flew into hot spots. The first major battle of the war was Operation Starlite in South Vietnam and Kington was there. That was August 1965. He would spend the next nine months in Chu Lai, guarding an airbase.
His last four months in Vietnam was as a radio operator. He was always within 4 to 5 feet of his platoon leader, Lt. Gary Brown. Then both their lives changed forever.
In one split second
It was March 21, 1966. Both Kington and Brown were shot within seconds of each other. Sixteen men died there within a few yards of these two survivors. The battle was Operation Texas, in Quang Ngai.
Kington and Brown were shot at more than 50 times, Kington said Brown later told him. That radio they carried with them had a big, floppy antenna that could be spotted half a mile away, Kington said.
“When the bullet hit me, it picked me up in the air, and once I was picked up, I began to float in slow motion,” Kington recalled. “My first thought was, ‘I am going to die. This is it. It’s over. Nine months. It almost felt peaceful.”
That peace didn’t last long.
“Then I had the most frightening thought I have ever had,” the wounded Marine explained. “Maybe I am really dead and I died without God to forgive me. Right then and there I asked him to forgive me. Here it is 54 years later and I am still forgiven.”
The bullet entered his neck, paralyzing Kington, then 19, from the neck down. Fellow Marines had to carry him behind a rice paddy dike so he could be airlifted to safety. He spent the next nine months in the hospital. Eventually he got the use of his arms and hands back.
Doctors initially told Kington’s parents he would only live 10 years.
Becoming a believer
Despite growing up in church, Kington said he was a nonbeliever back then and a teen in trouble. He attended Morristown High School and said if any kind of mischievous deed occurred, he was the one called into the principal’s office. Almost dying thousands miles from home with conviction in his heart changed all that.
He met his future wife at the VA hospital in Memphis. He and Patty moved to Morristown and enrolled in Carson-Newman University. Randy was a partner in an accounting firm for seven years before he and Patty opened their own firm. They have two sons and five grandsons. They just celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.
Since the book came out, Randy and Patty have traveled across the country, sharing this story of loss, love and life born anew. He said more than 2 million people have heard his testimony in person or read the book.
“We have spoken over 1,100 times, mostly on Sunday morning,” the ex-Marine said. He said The Meadow’s pastor, Chris Reneau, was the first to give him that opportunity back in 2003. Reneau pastored a church in Morristown at the time.
Life, this Marine said, has been good. He even includes March 21, 1966. That day, this then 19-year-old soldier had a one-way conservation with God about survival and salvation.
“Don’t let my mother bury me,” was one of his pleas, along with saving his soul. “God said yes and he’s never taken it back,” this grateful survivor said.
Remembering the sacrifices
For the past 15 or 16 years, Kington and Brown, who later became a Marine general, have gotten together on March 21 to remember those 16 men who died in their place. “They laid down their lives so that we could come home,” Kington said.
The man who physically carried an injured Kington to safety was a 20-year-old new member of the company. Kington said he isn’t sure he ever spoke to the brave Marine. He went back out into the field and was killed moments later. Kington said he will never forget him.
He has many things for which to be grateful, he said. Kington didn’t suffer from PTSD like many who return from war. He said he’s never had a bad dream. That he lived beyond the 10 years doctors gave him is proof, he said, God intervened.
“It was the worst day of my life and the most profitable,” he explained. “I am going to heaven because of that day. Our time here on Earth is but a blink of an eye. A little suffering down here but where I am going, there is not going to be any suffering. No tears. No sorrow. No pain. One day, I will walk through the gates of heaven and into the presence of God to spend eternity with him.”
