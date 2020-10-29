How does a manuscript become a nicely bound volume? Davis Shoulders, events organizer at Union Ave Books, will host this program, "Life Cycle of a Book," from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, about the publishing process of trade-oriented university presses. Participants will hear from Ashley Runyon, director of the University Press of Kentucky, as well as from an author and the associated editor, cover designer and publicity manager.
The free event, hosted by Knoxville Writers' Guild, will take place via Zoom. Register at knoxvillewritersguild.org.
Davis Shoulders is the events manager at Union Ave Books in Knoxville. He worked for Politics & Prose in Washington, D.C., for three years before joining Union Avenue Books, and he estimates that he’s helped host more than 500 author events. Shoulders enjoys seeing the culmination of the publishing process, the victory lap of the author tour, and helping grow the indie bookstore community through innovative organizing and partnerships.
Ashley Runyon is the director of the University Press of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. After working in various positions in design, marketing and production at the Lexington Herald-Leader and Blood-Horse Publications, she returned to UPK in 2008 as a marketing manager and then senior acquisitions editor while also coordinating fundraising and development. She mostly recently directed the trade list for Indiana University Press and Red Lightning Books before accepting the Director position at UPK in early 2020. She specializes in general interest titles and building promotional platforms with potential authors.
