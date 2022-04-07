There’s no way to know how many people Jewell Rosalena McCollum led to the Lord, said her daughter, Sandy Fain. The 75-year-old nondenominational pastor headed up churches in Blount County and trained others as spiritual leaders.
The Church of God is where Jewel had her roots. She grew up in Rocky Branch and accepted Christ as her savior when she was in her late 20s; her ministry started out as Bible studies — many of them in homes — before Jewel answered the call to preach.
Her spiritual guidance spanned more than 40 years.
“She couldn’t deny it,” Fain said. “She had a pastor’s heart from Day One.”
House of Prayer and New Life are two of her congregations. Jewell and her church members fixed up an abandoned church on Amerine Road years ago. It’s now part of the permanent exhibit at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, Fain said.
Jewell passed away on Sept. 28, 2021, of complications related to dementia, which runs in her family. She leaves behind three children, including Fain, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is buried at Faithway Fellowship Cemetery.
Also left to mourn her loss is husband Kenneth “Freight” McCollum. The two were married on June 4, 1994, and went into ministry together. Jewell was not able to preach the last two years of her life, Fain said. Kenneth would help with the services.
Faithway Fellowship was the last church she pastored, on Sevierville Road. Kenneth is now leading that congregation. The doors only recently opened back up due to COVID concerns and the health of the McColliums. It is located on property that was once a dairy farm.
Wednesday, April 6, would have been Jewell’s 76th birthday. Kenneth shared plenty of stories of how she took her gift of understanding scripture and helped others come to Christ.
“She was smart,” he said. “She wore out a Bible in a year or less, studying the Word.”
Kenneth admits he struggled to find a reason to keep on living after her death.
But even before Jewell died, Kenneth faced an enormous crisis of his own. Two years earlier, he was diagnosed with end-stage liver failure due to a blood disorder. The only way to save him was a liver transplant. He was put on the transplant list by Vanderbilt University Medical Center — he would wait for more than a year before a new liver was placed inside his body. That was just a few months ago, on Dec. 5.
He was so sick while caring for Jewell that the day after her death, he ended up at Blount Memorial Hospital. From there, Kenneth was taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt, where he stayed before being allowed to return home. That meant he missed Jewell’s funeral and being able to make decisions concerning her burial.
Over the next couple of months, Kenneth would spend weeks at BMH. He was at Vanderbilt, the sickest he’d been, when his doctor told him not to leave just yet. “He told me he was going to get me a liver,” Kenneth said. “I think it was the next day. All I know is it was an in-state liver. I wouldn’t have made it out of there without it.”
With a new liver, Kenneth has a second chance at life and is getting stronger every day. He said he lost 60 pounds in the months after surgery and is now at 50% of his normal strength, but also optimistic about his future.
He worked for years in fleet maintenance for the City of Maryville, but back problems and the resulting surgeries forced him to take disability. He is now back in Blount County after his transplant and weeks at Vanderbilt. He lived nearby so he could be monitored.
Fain and others like Kathy Huskey, a “sister in the Lord,” as she describes herself, have come together to plan a benefit for to help with expenses his insurance doesn’t cover. The event will take place 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Rocky Branch Community Center.
The day will include a spaghetti dinner, gospel singing and auction. Auction items are still being sought.
The last two years have been tough on this family. Fain battled breast cancer and also had multiple back surgeries. Her husband suffered a heart attack. Kenneth also suffered a heart attack after his transplant but there was no permanent damage.
Back in 2010, a houseboat tragedy in Friendsville almost took Jewell’s life and others. There was electricity in the water. Jewell dove in to help those who were unconscious. She ended up in the hospital. Thankfully no one died. Right back to the ministry she would go.
“Two weeks after that she baptized 25 people on the river,” Kenneth said.
Huskey said it was Jewell who performed her wedding ceremony. Another pastor had refused to do so, Huskey said, because Huskey was divorced. Jewell, who was also divorced, gladly officiated the ceremony.
Ten or so years into her ministry, Kenneth said Jewell was contacted by Church of God leaders who wanted her to take over pastoring one of their churches, but she declined. Her husband said she wanted the freedom to preach the entire doctrine of the Bible and not just parts of it.
Looking back on Jewell’s life, Fain said she didn’t come to realize how special her mom was until she came into adulthood. She said her mom was someone who loved everybody and wanted them to experience a God-filled life. Jewell sang bluegrass in a family band; she preached at a time when many denominations didn’t welcome female pastors.
“She was a pioneer,” her daughter said. “Her name was Jewell and she really was.”
