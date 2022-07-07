An international fiber arts conference set for the Knoxville Convention Center on July 15-21 is an opportunity for artists of varying talents to come together for workshops and learn from one another — but those of us who just want to admire their work have reason to take note as well.
The event is the 25th Convergence presented by the Handweavers Guild of America Inc., and it will be the first time Knoxville has hosted, said Geri Forkner, a member of the guild. This Sweetwater resident has been organizing offsite exhibits of fiber artists where the public can get a look at the creations of some well-known fiber artists.
One of those offsite locations is the DENSO Gallery at the Clayton Center for the Arts on the campus of Maryville College (502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway). The title of the three-artist showing is called “Three Voices.” Each fiber artist, Forkner said, is unique. All are tapestry artists. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Monday-Friday.
“These three represent very different styles of tapestry,” Forkner explained. Tapestry dates back hundreds of years when people would decorate the walls of castles with them, this artist said.
The works of art will be in display in the gallery through the month of July.
Exhibitor Jennifer Sargent considers herself both a contemporary practitioner and part of a community that is thousands of years old. She loves nature and it’s evident in her tapestries. She resides in Memphis. Her work can be found in both private and public collections including the Tennessee State Museum.
Tommye McClure Scanlin has been living in southern Appalachia for most of her life. Many of her tapestries are based on the woods, streams and fields she is familiar with. She is professor emerita at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega where she started the weaving program in the 1970s.
Pat Williams has been weaving since 1990. In 2015, she made the decision to create a drawing on the full moon of each month. The tapestries based on the drawings were started in 2016. “The process of weaving,” Williams wrote in her statement, “is soothing to my soul.” She lives near Atlanta.
Forkner is a weaver, felter and also dyer of fabrics, and has done so for more than 40 years. She said her interest dates back generations.
“So many of us learned from our grandmothers,” she said. “I grew up in Knoxville. We would get the day off to go to the TVA&I Fair and we would always go to the area to pet the sheep. My mom would say, ‘that’s where your blanket comes from.’ There were so many of those traditional arts that were taught by our grandparents.”
The Forkners live on the property in Monroe County where Forkner’s husband grew up. They moved back when he retired. She said she has taught art to both children and adults over the years, including a residency at the Arrowmont School of Art in Gatlinburg. She will be teaching classes at the 25th Convergence.
Before coming back to East Tennessee, the couple resided in Atlanta, where the Convergence was held years ago. Forkner said Sweetwater is a far cry from the big city life of Atlanta, but her focus hasn’t changed.
“I have always gone back to weaving,” she said. “I have made stuff all of my life. You start out weaving and then you get interested in knitting and wanting to know where the yarn comes from. It is all tied together.”
While she said she has never raised animals, that’s about the only part of the process she hasn’t delved into. She processes the fleece, spins and dyes it and then weaves. “And felting is just a natural outgrowth of those processes,” this artist said.
Forkner has been assisted by Blount County’s Sheri Liles, who is also a spinner and weaver. She raises alpacas, llamas, goats and rabbits, whose fur she then uses to create her fiber arts products. She is also a member of the Handweavers Guild of America and local guilds as well.
Liles, a nurse practitioner, said she got started in the world of fiber arts later in life. She was introduced to the skills by her mother-in-law, Dale Liles. Dale’s work is on display at the Emporium in Knoxville.
“She was an inspiration for me getting interested in it,” Sheri said. She spins the animal fur into fibers that are then weaved, felted and dyed.
In addition to the exhibit at the Clayton Center, the Townsend Artisan Guild will also be one of the offsite locations for Convergence. TAG is featuring weavers, felters, silk painters, thread painters and crocheters for the entire month of July at its gallery located at 7719 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend. On July 9 they will be demonstrating their work.
All of the offsite exhibits are free to visit. A list of the other sites in Knoxville and other communities can be found at WeaveSpinDye.org. Other locations include UT Downtown Gallery, The Arrowmont Gallery in Knoxville, Knoxville Museum of Art, Appalachian Arts Craft Center and Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg.
Forkner said the Handweavers Guild of America has lots of members, a testament to the popularity of the craft. She said 1,200 visitors are expected to attend the Convergence.
“There are more of us out there than people realize,” she said.
