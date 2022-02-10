Tyson Waid’s time on this earth was way too short.
He was just shy of his fourth birthday when he passed away on Christmas Eve 2020 from a rare and incurable form of brain cancer. This Greenback family, mom Maggie and dad Colt, made the most of every day they had together, said family friend Josie Sevelius.
“They made a lifetime of memories in that short time,” she said.
Sevelius, who is a school counselor, grew up with Maggie in Greenback and they attended high school together. When Tyson was diagnosed, Sevelius said her heart ached. She had received a similar diagnosis back in 2011, discovering she had breast cancer at the age of 25 and just four months after giving birth to her daughter.
Because it was caught in the early stages, Sevelius’ cancer was treated successfully and she went on five years later to give birth to twins. She was pregnant at the same time Maggie was pregnant with Tyson.
Shortly after Tyson was diagnosed, Sevelius got the idea to organize a 5K in the community she and the Waids love so much. And thus, the Tyson Tough 5k Race was born. That first year it was held at Greenback School and raised $3,000. Last year, due to COVID, the event was held virtually. Many in the community signed on, Sevelius said.
Tyson was even able to be present at that first race, and all of the money went to his family. After Tyson died, Sevelius asked Maggie and Colt if she could still hold the race annually and give the proceeds as scholarships to students at Greenback going into the medical field.
“So many wonderful doctors and nurses took care of Tyson,” Sevelius said, “so that’s the goal. We do, however, have a pool of students that apply and Maggie and Colt really just choose a student they see as the most deserving. They choose from essays the students have written.”
The 2022 race is now on the calendar, set for Saturday, March 26 again at Greenback School. The run gets underway at 10 a.m. and registration is currently open. Cost to participate is $30.
Sevelius no longer resides in Greenback, but she visits often. Her dad, Dewayne Birchfield, is the mayor. She has lived in Maryland for the past three years and will soon move to North Carolina. Her husband is a Marine.
This cancer survivor wasn’t a runner before her “second life” started. She said for her, there is more to it than a finish line. She first laced up her shoes and took to the pavement just a few years ago.
“To be honest, I lost a part of my life when I was diagnosed,” Sevelius said. “It was a part of me I didn’t find again until I started running. ... There’s something about a cancer diagnosis that certainly drives a person to reach his or her full potential. In running, I found peace. I found solitude. I found myself and I found a way to help others through racing for charity.”
She remembers that first race when Tyson was there to witness the support. Sevelius said she told him that day that she would make his story count. The ripple affect of his short life might be the waves that could one day result in a cure, she said.
“Tyson’s story taught me that whether you live to be 3 or 100, it’s the impact that you make in the lives of others that matters most.”
And while this event is being called a race and runners are being solicited, Sevelius said there are so many people who sign up and participate because of Tyson.
“A lot of our runners are not runners at all,” she said. “They are just normal, everyday people who want to do something good.”
There are already 55 people who have signed up. The more the merrier, Sevelius said. She said Maggie is hopeful that her daughter will one day receive the scholarship in her brother’s name.
Because she is a cancer survivor, Sevelius said she has a deep connection to all who face the same adversity. Cancer survivors, she said, stick together. If she can be an example to others, that is something positive that came out of a horrible period in her life.
“I think we have life experiences that give us a platform to reach others,” this wife, mom and cancer survivor said. “Adversity always creates opportunity. That’s sort of what drove me to help the Waid family. For my own life, I always kind of visualized my survivorship as climbing up a mountain. What good would it have done to reach the top and not show others that it could be done? I’ve always wanted to show people that their stories could create change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.