Vietnam veterans from 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division, Recon Companies A-D spent several days in mid-May once again enjoying the hospitality of Townsend at a reunion that has become a much-anticipated time where they and their spouses can reconnect with each other and find support that only those who also experienced war in Vietnam can understand.
The annual reunion has been held in May beginning in 2015 but had to be postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19. With the easing of restrictions, however, more than 50 individuals attended and experienced good food, good fellowship, recreational activities and more planned by Townsend residents Steve Newman — who the veterans still affectionately refer to as “the lieutenant” — and his wife, Mary.
The Tally Ho Inn was the base of operations, and volunteers from Appalachian Bear Rescue helped with everything from taking the wives shopping and on outings to Gatlinburg and Cades Cove to serving food to helping arrange activities for the veterans during the day.
Newman said, “We had a really good time, as usual. The wives shopped, and the guys shot a lot of bulls!”
10,000th walking stick
On May 17, the veterans welcomed special guests to the conference room at the Tally Ho Inn. They included Nathan Weinbaum, director of veterans affairs/veterans service officer in Blount County, and Ron Brewer, a Blount County Army veteran who received the 10,000th walking stick provided by Newman and Gene Webb, of Gene Webb Woodcarvings in Townsend.
The walking sticks and canes are given to veterans free of charge in appreciation for their service. Newman brings the sticks to the Veterans Affairs Office in Blount County to be distributed.
“It’s been our pleasure to give our veterans these walking sticks and canes,” Weinbaum said. “We can’t thank Steve and Mary Newman and Gene Webb enough for their hard work and dedication to make these beautiful sticks for our veterans. We have had veterans cry after receiving a walking stick.”
Weinbaum said Brewer was chosen to receive the 10,000th walking stick for several reasons.
“He went through so much in Vietnam, serving in combat in the infantry and being wounded in action. He has given so much of his time with Remote Area Medical and as a mentor with the Veterans Treatment Court that I just couldn’t think of anyone more deserving than him.”
Brewer was born and raised in Blount County and graduated from Townsend High School in 1967. He was drafted into the Army in September 1968, went to basic training at Fort Campbell and then AIT (Advanced Individual Training) at Fort Lewis, Wash. He served as a Radio Operator with the 196th Light Infantry Brigade, 23rd Infantry Division, arriving in Vietnam in February 1969.
Weinbaum said, “Ron landed in Vietnam on his birthday and his unit was attacked on the first night. On June 23, 1969, Ron was very seriously wounded in action when his unit was ambushed. He was shot five times and unfortunately, many of his fellow soldiers were also injured and some were killed in action in the same attack. Ron spent approximately the next three months at a hospital in Japan recovering and then he was sent to a hospital in Fort Campbell for another two or three months. He was presented with the Purple Heart medal at Fort Campbell. When he recovered from his injuries, the Army changed his job to Light Vehicle Driver. Ron received his Honorable Discharge in September 1970.”
After serving in the Army, Brewer worked for the city of Maryville in the Parks & Recreation department until 1977. He had also earned a degree at Hiwassee College in agriculture. His next career was at Delta Airlines in the customer service department, and he worked at airports in Knoxville, St. Louis, Louisville, Chattanooga, Savannah, Raleigh and again in Knoxville, where he retired from Delta Airlines in 2004 as a supervisor in customer service. After that, he served as executive associate, clinic manager for Remote Area Medical. He was very close friends to Stan Brock, the late founder of Remote Area Medical. Brewer has also served as a mentor with the Veterans Treatment Court in Blount County.
“Hard row to hoe”
Brewer said he was thrilled to be selected to receive the 10,000th stick.
“It’s the most beautiful stick you’ve ever seen,” Brewer said. “It’s tall, a little over 6 feet. It’s made out of cedar with polyurethane on it, and it just shines. It’s got the U.S. Army emblem at the top of the staff, and it’s got ‘Ron Brewer, presented the 10,000th stick, U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran,’ and Steve signed it and put the date on it. But it’s the most beautiful thing I ever had in my life. It shocked me.”
Brewer had another surprise, as well.
“When I went up front, they brought my brother Jim in and sat him down in my chair at the back of the conference room. After being up there, I started back, and there was my brother. They surprised me!”
Like many of his fellow Vietnam veterans, Brewer does not like to dwell on his wartime experiences and shared only a few thoughts.
“We had a hard row to hoe when we came back,” he said, recalling the animosity Vietnam veterans faced. He said when he and another soldier would come from Fort Campbell to visit family in Blount County, they’d stop for coffee and be refused service. “We had to wear our uniforms till we got off the base, and after a time or two of that, we stopped at a rest area after we got off the base and changed clothes so we could get coffee. They refused to serve us because we were Vietnam veterans; we were ‘baby killers’, we were ‘murderers.’”
In Vietnam, Brewer was shot five times. “Three times in the leg, one in the arm just below my elbow, and I was shot in the back,” he said. “I was a radio carrier for the platoon commander, and they knocked out my radio by shooting it on my back. If I hadn’t had my radio on my back, it would have probably killed me. We were caught in a U-shaped ambush. The Vietcong surrounded us just like a horseshoe, and we walked right into the middle of it. Multiple fatalities that day, but a few of us got out.
“I told God whenever I was laying in the jungles of Vietnam in A Shau Valley that if He’d get me out of there, get me back home, I’d do my best to be a good servant of his — and that’s what I’ve tried to do.”
Too deep for words
Brewer doesn’t talk about Vietnam a lot. “I just don’t like to dig deep into it,” he said. “I went into therapy for PTSD a few years ago, and they wanted me to go into the therapy where you open up and tell it all. I would not. I just don’t want to go back to the darkest days of my life and relive them again. I’ve got too much in front of me to live yet, to go back and relive something that’s so hateful and hurting.”
He can, however, talk with Newman and other Vietnam veterans. “You can sit and talk to each other because you know they’ve faced the same thing that you faced, and you know they are not going to hit somewhere that you don’t want to go, and you’re not going to hit somewhere on them that they don’t want to be brought into.
“It hurts, it actually hurts, to go back there,” he said of the attack he survived. “It was scary, and you can’t get up, you can’t walk, you don’t know who’s laying around you or how many are laying around you. It’s blocked out so that I can’t remember being taken out of the jungle and I don’t even remember the flight on the helicopters to Cam Ranh Bay. … But it’s just a part of your life you black out. I don’t want no therapist to dig down in there and bring that back out on me.”
Even though he has health issues related to exposure to Agent Orange, Brewer said, “I did my part. I’m glad I was there. I hate I have to pay this price, but I’d do it again. I wouldn’t want to go through it again, no, but I’m proud of what I did.”
Therapeutic time
Newman also declined to share much about his time in service.
“There’s a lot of funny things but there’s a lot of horrible things, and I just don’t dwell on them,” he said. “I never have. A lot of guys love to talk about every firefight they were ever in, they know all the hill numbers, all the firebase numbers. I asked some of them the other day, ‘How the hell do you remember all that stuff? I don’t remember any firebase numbers or hill numbers — and I carried the map!’”
The reunions are therapeutic, a time when the veterans can give and receive support from the only people who truly understand because they had the same experiences. Newman recalled an attendee at one of the earlier reunions, a veteran from North Carolina. “When he got here, he said, ‘For the first time in over 50 years, I’ve got people I can talk to,’” Newman said.
“That’s the biggest thing, I think. It’s like family that you haven’t seen in a long time, especially ones you were raised with, got into the same mischief with, did the same things, remember when this happened and that happened — like I said, lots of bulls get killed!”
He then added, “You can’t quit living because you’re scared of dying. You just gotta keep going.”
