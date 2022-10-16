When Maryville High School Softball Coach Joe Michalski came up with the idea for a home run derby to raise some money for his team, he knew the end of September would probably be a great time to host.
The month gets little rainfall and temperatures hover around the pleasant to fantastic category.
So the date was set for Sept. 28 at MHS’s softball field on the campus of John Sevier Elementary School. Michalski made this an open invitation, so anyone in the community who wanted to compete could pay their money down and swing away.
Then the day arrived; it didn’t end up being in that perfect weather category as it was both cold and windy.
“The wind was blowing straight in,” the coach said. “That really made it hard in some situations to hit a home run.”
Libby Conley French came to test her skills. This 1995 graduate of William Blount High School and 1998 Carson-Newman University graduate, played softball at both schools. She was inducted into the C-N Athletics Hall of Fame two years ago. The left-handed hitter was here for the home run derby to just see what she had in her swing after all those years, but that wasn’t her main objective.
Her real plan was to support this softball program like she has done for others over the years, including her own WBHS and also Heritage High.
“I just wanted to help the fundraiser,” she said. “I love softball. I want to do anything I can for girls at any school.”
She admits it feel awesome to be back on the field. Fond memories can flooding back. She and the other competitors had 10 pitches to see how many home runs they could hit. Each ball that wasn’t a home run was an out. Pitches were made using a pitching machine.
Libby said there weren’t that many females competing that day. In all, about 15 hitters took to the field. One of them happened to be French’s son, Isaiah French, who is 18. He is a member of the MHS baseball team. The senior has committed to play baseball for Lee University come next fall. He is a catcher and also plays first base.
“This was the first time we have ever tried this type of fundraiser,” Michalski said. “I know home run derbies are popular and a lot of fun in baseball. I have never seen one in softball. I thought this would be super fun on our field.”
When he saw the conditions on the field, Michalski said he felt bad for the hitters. Libby stepped up to the plate.
“She hit a home run to right field,” he said. “She has a powerful swing, very powerful. The wind was blowing in while she was batting. ... She absolutely crushed the ball. It hit 15 or 20 feet over the fence. It was impressive.”
Libby ended up being the home run derby champion for the women’s competition. And when the guys were done, Isaiah took his place alongside his mom as the winner for that group. They stood together on the field, enjoying the moment.
A plaque will be located on the back of the first base dugout to commemorate this mother-son accomplishment. The Maryville High faculty champion is Luke McLemore. The science teacher hit the most home runs in the first round of 10 outs.
“It was special for both of us to participate and be the winners in the same event,” Libby said of herself and Isaiah.
Michalski said he hopes to build off of this first home run derby and get more participation next year. Getting 30 to 40 competitors is the goal. That Libby wanted to be a part was great for this team of softball players, the coach said.
“She is s great person to be at the first one,” Michalski said. “We are grateful that she did.”
In a few days, Libby will have one more feather in her cap. She is being inducted into the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame, with the ceremony set to be held at the Airport Hilton on Oct. 24. There are seven other inductees in this program sponsored by Parks & Rec.
The money raised at the home run derby will go to help the softball team with travel expenses. They will be going to Alabama to play two top teams there this upcoming season. Michalski said he is also creating a corporate sponsorship program to help pay for other projects.
“We are grateful for all that participated in the home run derby,” Michalski said. He also expressed his enthusiasm for the season that opens in March. This is his second year coaching at Maryville.
Libby said even though her son will be away at college after this year, she will continue to do whatever she can to promote and support her sport of softball.
“I still want the sport to thrive,” this mom and former player said. ‘”It certainly helped me and my friends get to the next level. Those memories are irreplaceable for me.”
