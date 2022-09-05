Lindsey Plyler State Farm Insurance has achieved Partner in Prevention status, a designation awarded by the nonprofit Darkness to Light to organizations which take extra steps to protect the children they serve. Staff is trained to understand the issue of child sexual abuse, identify unsafe situations and practices, and react responsibly in the best interest of the children they serve.
Lindsey Plyler State Farm Insurance earned the Partner in Prevention designation by providing Stewards of Children training to over 90% of its management, staff, and volunteers. Partner in Prevention was created as a national standard to help parents and caregivers recognize organizations that take child protection seriously by implementing policy and training staff to prevent child sexual abuse. New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center encourages groups and organizations that have completed the Stewards of Children training to apply for the Partner in Prevention designation through Darkness to Light.
Darkness to Light is an international organization that leads the movement to end child sexual abuse by educating and empowering adults in education, youth serving organizations, and communities to protect children. Darkness to Light has affiliates in all 50 states and 17 international locations.
Lindsey Plyler says, “As members of our community, it is our duty to help protect our children and ensure they are always safe.”
