Christmas at the Museum is returning to Little River Railroad and Lumber Co. Museum in Townsend. This family friendly event kicks off Saturday Nov. 27 and runs from 5-7 p.m. on the Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The event will feature a one-of-a-kind outdoor model railroad setup, a new dazzling model Christmas train, a visit from Santa, craft vendors, cocoa and more.
The event is weather permitting, so check museum's Facebook page for updates.
