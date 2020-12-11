The Little River Railroad and Lumber Company Museum, 7747 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, will have a Christmas sale at its gift shop. Hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. today, Dec. 12, and 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. There will be lots of train-related gift items.
In addition, Smoky Mountain Christmas at the Museum will take place from 5-7 p.m. today. There is an outdoor garden railway Christmas display decorated with lights. Cocoa or cider will be available, and Santa will stop by.
Crafters will be present for gift ideas.
Attendees are asked to wear face coverings and social distance. This event is weather permitting.
