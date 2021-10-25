Kids Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 30 at Little River Railroad & Lumber Company Museum, 7747 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend. The event is free. The outdoor garden scale model railroad will be running in addition to games, special displays, treats and a railroad hobo costume at 11:30 a.m. All ages are welcome to join the hobo costume contest. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
