Keenan Sudderth and his marketing students at Heritage High School have been in the Christmas spirit for weeks now — to the point that anyone who enters their classroom will feel transformed to Santa’s Blount County workshop.
The students are part of DECA, a marketing and business organization that prepares students for several related careers. From today through Dec. 14, they will be business owners, marketing specialists, money managers and event planners as the 35th Little World is born.
Little World is a shopping experience designed for ages 4 to 12 and started by HHS in 1979 at Foothills Mall. There were a few years that it was not open. It was moved to HHS and remade in 2013.
And while it’s been a favored and long-serving tradition in Blount County, this will be Sudderth’s first time leading the event as he has taken over the duties of former marketing teacher Holly Whitehead. He said his students have worked hard to make it successful once again.
“Believe it or not, we have everything wrapped,” he said Monday morning. “We had all hands on deck. I am fortunate to have some super leaders.”
The project involves these students and Sudderth selecting and purchasing gifts to sell in the Little World store. The idea is for parents to bring their children so they can shop for Christmas gifts for their family members. Marketing students become Santa’s elves as they greet families and assist the youngsters inside as they choose gifts for mom, dad, grandparents and siblings. There are even gifts to select for the family pet. Gifts are priced between $2 and $20.
Sudderth said he has upperclassmen who will serve as managers each night of Little World. They and many of the others have stayed after school and worked late to get the shop in order and gifts wrapped. Gifts are displayed in sections so shopping for mom or dad or a little brother is made easy.
This teacher explained that his students are learning so much more than operating a business.
“We are also working on soft skills like greeting people when they come in the door and taking kids around to shop. Everything is applicable.”
Adding a fun element
For the first time, Future Farmers of America also will be part of this holiday event. The agriculture students will host a “Christmas at the Barn” at the same time as Little World. The location will be the HHS livestock barn.
Students Micah Calkins and Jenna Pittman said the festivities will include petting zoo, crafts, photos with the Santa cow and hayrides. “It will be super awesome,” Calkins said.
Goats, chickens, cows and pigs will participate, Pittman said. She said it will be an opportunity for kids to interact with animals they may never have seen this close. “I think they will find it really fun,” she said.
Shelby Wooten, a junior, is a pro at using her skills at Little World. This is her third year. She will serve as one of the managers this year.
“It is a lot of work,” she said. “I love the whole experience and seeing it go from an ordinary classroom to this. It’s also fun to help all the kids that come and seeing them come back year after year.”
This is also Lantz Cheatham’s third year to work at Little World. He said he’s definitely gotten better at wrapping the hundreds of gifts to be purchased. It was a challenge this year to get everything done on time since there were some virtual school days due to the pandemic, he said.
But when the doors open today, they will be ready, he said.
Always be flexible
Student Logan Kinder isn’t new to this process either. He is a junior and started with Little World as a freshman. He previously worked under the leadership of Whitehead and said he’s learned there is more than one way to create a project like this.
“I learned that business is very flowable,” he said. “Things can happen one way and be successful and also be done another way and be successful, too.” Kinder will be one of the managers this year and he also will help the small customers with shopping.
The money raised at this event will go to fund expenses for DECA competitions.
On Monday, these Little World employees were decked out in their Christmas finest. Avery Foister, a junior, said Christmas is one of her favorite times of year. Little World is included.
“I look forward to it every time it comes around,” Foister said. “I did this in my freshman year. I am not going into anything related to business. I am going to be an RN. But this helps me with communication and working with people.”
Give them what they want
Back scratchers, painted rocks, hair accessories, tackle boxes, tool sets, kitchen appliances, coloring books, fleece blankets and makeup — these are a few of the items Little World will have on its shelves. Each day there will be two managers on duty, two elves to welcome families and a number of shopping assistants.
In years past, these marketing students have gone into the elementary schools to promote Little World. That can’t happen in a COVID year. They have created fliers to distribute along with coloring pages.
Families also will to wait in their vehicles to limit the number of people in the shop at one time. Hand sanitizer will be plentiful, Sudderth said.
Junior Aynsley Bozzone is in her second year as a Little World employee. She has performed several duties but said being one of the welcome elves is her favorite. Talking with parents and answering their questions is the best part, she said, other than seeing the kids come away with gifts they pick out themselves.
There were few, if any, details to work out as classes resumed Monday following the Thanksgiving holiday. Signs point the way to the marketing classroom at the rear of the high school. Sudderth said he is glad to be able to team up with FFA on this holiday fun.
“I am all about cross-curriculum,” he said. “I am all about it.”
