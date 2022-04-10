Maryville author Steve Blodgett has created a world of magic and danger, and he’s inviting area readers to join him there.
His first novel, “Shadewalker,” was published earlier this year as an e-book, and Blodgett will debut the paperback edition at a reading and celebration at The Bird and the Book starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.
“Shadewalker,” the first book in The Sundered Saga, centers on Taevien Rhein, who must join a traveling circus in order to escape the dark forces that destroyed his family. “This is a tale with tongue firmly planted in cheek,” said Blodgett. “It’s high fantasy with horror elements that doesn’t take itself too seriously so that it can indulge in some profane fun.”
He has been interested in fantasy since childhood, indulging in works such as “Goosebumps” and “Are You Afraid of the Dark” which sparked his interest in the darker side of the genre.
“Fantasy is a sandbox where we get to play with big, human concepts like morality and suffering in relative safety before applying them to the real world, or we just come to relax after the triviality of the day and watch orcs beat stuff up,” Blodgett said, adding, “The author’s job is to put all the toys in the sandbox when no one is looking. It’s a privilege.”
“Shadewalker” is available via Amazon and Southland Books under the pen name S.A. Blodgett.
As for the book release party, Blodgett promises a reading, signing, and chances a-plenty to chat about “Shadewalker” and upcoming works. “We want to celebrate the book, but we want everyone to chill and have a good time, too,” he added.
Admission to the event is free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. To learn more about Blodgett’s work and to join his e-newsletter, visit sablodgett.com.
