The Knoxville Writers’ Guild will present a workshop, “Finding and Writing Local History,” from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is available at knoxvillewriters
Presenters will be Terry and Charles Faulkner.
What began as an idea for a walking trail for the Battle of Fort Sanders grew into years of research and excavation for local historian Terry Faulkner and archaeology professor Charles Faulkner. They discovered that the enormous earthwork was not located where it was long thought to be.
How did it almost completely vanish after being abandoned in 1866? How did the slow, relentless impacts of environmental factors and human “progress” reduce the immense fortification to a few almost unrecognizable remnants? Join the Faulkners in a program about the joys and pitfalls of local historical research and writing.
Terry and Charles Faulkner have been married 55 years and worked on many archaeological and history projects together, including “Rediscovering Fort Sanders: The American Civil War and Its Impact on Knoxville’s Cultural Landscape” (University of Tennessee Press, 2020). He is an anthropology professor emeritus from the University of Tennessee, where he began masters and doctoral programs in historical archaeology. Terry is a retired graphic artist and unofficial historian of Bearden. She is now working on a history of Toole’s Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.