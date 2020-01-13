With the name of a human trafficking victim on their wrist, used as an act of advocacy, over 400 will participate in the seventh Annual Knoxville Run 4 Their Lives 5k Walk/Run on Saturday, Jan. 25, in Knoxville. Runners and walkers of all ages will complete a 5k at University of Tennessee Gardens with the purpose of raising awareness and funds to bring sexually exploited women and children into freedom.
Run 4 Their Lives is a Freedom 4/24 event (www.freedom424.org), in partnership with Knoxville partners, the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking (CCAHT) and Street Hope TN and since its inception, the race has grown every year with runners, families and people who are passionate about seeing human trafficking and sexual exploitation come to an end.
Founded in Lynchburg, Virginia by Christine Gelatt, Freedom 4/24 exists to raise awareness of the sexual exploitation and human trafficking of women and children around the world and to provide financial support to partner organizations dedicated to bringing freedom and doing justice.
To learn more and to register to run, visit http://www.freedom424.org/knox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.