Every year, Toastmaster districts present awards to local clubs. This year, District 63 presented several awards to local club, The Morning Cup, which meets via hybrid at Vienna Coffee House in Maryville and Zoom.
The Morning Cup club won:
The Herman Thompson Award: Given to the club that exhibits exceptional service to its members and to the district, the Herman Thompson award is given to encourage club growth by acknowledging efforts by a single club in the areas of Club atmosphere, district involvement, and Beyond the Club activities. Selected from individuals nominated by a D63 member, the final decision is made by the district director.
Beat the Clock Award — recruited 5 new members
Star Performer (Presidents’ Distinguished)
Individual Awards:
Regina Jennings got an award for recruiting three new members.
Triple Crown Award — Paul Arnhold, Tonia Latham, Charmaine Lingard, Mary Mixon
Volunteer of the Year — Tonia Latham
The Morning Cup welcomes visitors and meets every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. in-person and via Zoom. In-person meetings are held at Vienna Coffee House, 212 College St., Maryville. The Zoom meeting link is found at http://Morn ingCupVirtual.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.