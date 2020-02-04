The first weeks of the new year are slow for most restaurants, says Trevor Stockton, chef at Maryville’s RT Lodge.
People have spent lots on Christmas, they have made new year’s resolutions and the season of fewer daylight hours continues. When it’s cold, people tend to hibernate.
It’s a good time, this chef said, to plan some special events that take RT Lodge into springtime.
That’s exactly what he and his staff have done. From the Valentine’s Day dinners offered on Feb. 14 and 15 to a series of experiences to include a Wine Dinner on March 18 and a Bourbon Dinner on April 8, RT Lodge is on a mission to attract new faces to its restaurant and keep familiar ones interested and coming back.
The Valentine’s Day dinners are four courses, Stockton said. Guests will be able to pick from two choices at each course, from carrot ginger soup to endive and radicchio salad, smoked duck breast, Gulf shrimp, rib-eye and halibut.
It is a different menu than last year, he said, so repeat customers will have a completely different experience.
“For me, it’s a chance to do food that’s a little different than our normal menu,” Stockton said. “With things being slower in January, this gives me time to work on those dishes. A lot of them are dishes that we’ve never served.”
The Wine Dinner on March 18 will feature Maja Roy of 100% Italiano. This will be the chance for guests to try some first-time wines, Stockton said. They will be from small producers. The chef will work alongside Roy to come up with a great food-wine pairing that night.
March 18 is the day before spring’s official start. Stockton plans to make use of some fresh items from his garden., located at his home.
Signs of spring
“I expect to harvest some watercress and spring onions,” he said. “In the spring we forage around the property for mushrooms and onions and watercress to utilize.”
While Stockton has hosted wine dinners before, this will be the first time with Roy. “We pick people we are excited about,” he said.
The Bourbon Dinner, which is set for Wednesday, April 8, will give lovers of bourbon the chance to try five different bourbons. Stockton said they will be hard-to-find selections and he will only serve them at this event.
Guests will get a bourbon cocktail at the beginning of the evening, followed by three bourbons for a taste testing. Dinner will follow.
No bourbon will be served with dinner. The bourbon can over power the food, the chef said. Dinner will be served family style, meant to be a time when the dinner guests can interact with Stockton. Only 20 can be accommodated.
“The bourbons are so special that we have only one of each,” Stockton explained.
It is not a cheap ticket, he will tell you. “”The people who come are really into bourbon so it is a group of like-minded people,” Stockton said. “They are all different types of people, from the businessman to the young couple. What they have in common is bourbon.”
Bourbons in the past that have made the cut include Pappy Van Winkle and George T. Stagg.
“They are ones hard for most folks to get their hands on unless they have a connection,” Stockton said. “People will be able to come and try five different bourbons in one night.”
Chefs coming together
Plans are for RT Lodge to also offer some collaboration dinners with other chefs at its location. Stockton has done these in the past and said he enjoys them, despite the hard work.
“A lot of times, these are chefs that I am friends with,” he said. “Some of them I have worked with in the past. We don’t usually have time to hang out with each other because we are working all the time. With these dinners, we get to hang out one night while we are working.”
Bringing in a chef who does food a little bit different is a good way to learn and it guests appreciate the creativity, Stockton said. Chefs from Knoxville and Maryville will be part of these collaboration dinners.
When summer arrives, it will then be time for RT to host another popular event, this one outdoors. The end of summer celebration is a three-day event. People come from all over, the chef said.
Despite a busy season just ahead, Stockton is also preparing to participate in the Charleston Wine and Food Festival in early March. Stockton willl be setting up and serving next to some of the best chefs around.
It’s a chance to learn from other great chefs and tell more people about RT Lodge, Stockton said.
Stockton encourages people to come to the restaurant after work, enjoy a drink and sit by the fire as winter lingers. You don’t have to come order a full meal to enjoy the atmosphere, the chef said.
There are still people who think RT Lodge is for private use only. While they do have weddings and other large groups book their events, the restaurant and hotel are both open to the public. Stockton said his special events are one way to get the word out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.