Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church in Townsend is observing a special milestone Sept. 19, its 130th anniversary. Current and former church members, friends, neighbors and visitors are invited to share memories and look forward to many years of ministry to come at its homecoming celebration beginning at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 19.
Pastor Richard Rudesill said, “The Rev. Jerry Russell from Fairview United Methodist will be our special speaker. We will have a covered dish lunch after the service. After that, I think we will have fellowship time and special music, and a slide show about the church’s history.”
A special memento of the occasion will be available, as well, one for each family. Frances Adams, a church member for more than four decades and one of the keepers of the church’s history, said, “Susan Burns and I are putting together a souvenir history book to give out, similar to the one we’ve done for the last homecoming. It will have quite a few more pages, a lot of the same information plus some new things.”
The chapel
Although the church officially recognizes its founding date as being in 1891, its roots go back even earlier.
According to a church history prepared by Adams and fellow historian and church member, the late Ruby Hall, the first deed, dated 1831, was for an acre of land purchased from John Smith and made to the trustees of the Methodist Episcopal Church. It’s possible that services were being held earlier at a brush arbor where people would camp and attend services, which sometimes lasted for several days.
When the Holston Conference was organized in 1834, the Tuckaleechee Church became a part of it. However, the question of slavery divided the congregation, and in 1844, a Plan of Separation was prepared. Each Annual Conference was to vote on whether to be under the pastoral care of the Southern or Northern Church. The Holston Conference voted to support the Methodist Episcopal Church, South, and a part of the Tuckaleechee congregation left to support the Methodist Church, North. Camp Ground Methodist in Townsend was later built to house that congregation.
The members supporting the Southern Church met in an old, unpainted, frame building in much need of repair before a one-acre plot of land was purchased for $25 at the intersection of the Old Cades Cove Road and Old Tuckaleechee, and a new, white, frame structure for Tuckaleechee Chapel Methodist Episcopal Church, South was built in 1891.
“They always called it ‘the chapel,’ and it stood out here between the church and the cemetery,” Adams said. “It faced the church, and the back was down toward the cemetery.”
There were 75 charter members. Records are incomplete and only 12 names are known, representing the McCampbell, Dunn, Myers, Lawson, Tipton, Webb, Burns and Lane families. Dr. Isaac Patton Martin was the first pastor.
Replaced in 1937
The little chapel served the congregation until the current building was constructed of native stone by the members, who contributed their time, talents and gifts. Actual work began in August 1937, and on Sept. 2, 1937, the cornerstone was laid.
The original chapel was used until this building was finished, then torn down and sold as salvage to help pay for the new structure. The building was completed for approximately $5,000, debt free, and was dedicated July 12, 1942.
Perhaps the most striking architectural feature of the church is its arched windows. The curved window frames were built by the Rev. John McCampbell (church pastor 1905-08, 1909-10 and 1917-18) with the help of his son, Emory, in the garage of the McCampbell home and were transported to the church one at a time in back of his old pickup truck. The stained glass windows in the sanctuary were donated by family members in memory of loved ones, with the name of the person on the window. The arches are repeated in the sanctuary at the chancel rail, on the lectern and the pulpit.
In 1939, the Methodist Episcopal Church, the Methodist Episcopal Church, South and the Methodist Protestant Church came together to form the Methodist Church. Tuckaleechee was then called Tuckaleechee Methodist Church. After the Methodist and the Evangelical United Brethren churches joined into one church in 1968, the name again changed to Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church.
Active in service
Adams said the present church structure was envisioned by John McCampbell, who delivered mail by horse and buggy and pastored two Methodist churches, Tuckaleechee and Cades Cove. With his carpentry skills, he built the church in Cades Cove for $100 in 100 days. “One day while he was coming back over Rich Mountain to Tuckaleechee, which was a wood frame church at the time, he stopped to rest under one of the trees right outside and was inspired to draw his vision of what the church should look like in future years,” she said.
Most of his vision came to fruition, but in 2020, the last piece was installed. Called “The Trinity,” a new stained glass window is now above the red doors leading into the church sanctuary. Until then, an arch of plywood was above the doors.
“Preacher John’s vision was finally complete,” Adams said.
Rudesill is continuing the tradition of leadership and service handed down through the previous 130 years. He began his term as pastor in 2015 along with wife Elizabeth, now an ordained deacon, and daughter Zoe, and said the church was already engaged in a number of mission and outreach projects in the community and around the world. These and several new initiatives are offered through the church.
“The mission of Tuckaleechee United Methodist continues until this day,” he said.
For more information, visit the website at http://tuckaleecheeumc
.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.