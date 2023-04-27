For 36,500 days, Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Maryville has pushed forward the mission of obedience to God through worship and community service.
The church that began first meeting in local homes and even Springbrook Club House in Alcoa, got its start on May 27, 1923 as an unorganized mission. A house on Nobel Street served as its meeting place for years until a deal was worked out with the Maryville Friends. Saint Andrew’s took over that church’s building on Broadway, where the Episcopal church remains to this day.
Amy Bradley serves as rector, arriving in 2020 in the middle of a pandemic. There are several here who predate her arrival by decades, like Nancy Cain, a member since 1974, and Betty and Carroll Peabody, who arrived here from Pittsburgh in 1977.
“From what I understand, the church started out thanks to the aluminum company (ALCOA),” Carroll said. “People from the Pittsburgh area were transferred here to the plant and they needed an Episcopal church. It was a missionary church at first, consecrated as a church in 1923.”
Carroll worked for ALCOA and that is how he and Betty ended up in Blount County.
Cain said the original building was constructed from handmade bricks. The supplier was located where Highland Presbyterian now stands, she said. The Quakers who first inhabited the building walked here from Pennsylvania, she explained.
So in this 100th year, Bradley and her congregation are hosting events in celebration of that longevity. There was a Valentine’s karaoke event back on Feb. 14, followed by a Celebration of the Arts on March 18 that featured concert pianist Slade Trammell and several local artisans. Next came a dinner theater and variety show, on April 21.
A Grand Finale Dinner Dance is set for May 12 with music by Vocal Point. The centennial worship service takes place on Sunday, May 27. The morning service will feature guest preacher, The Rev. Zack Nyein, senior associate pastor of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Manhattan.
All meant to be fun ways to connect a community, Bradley said. But these celebratory events also had another mission in mind — to help local nonprofits. The proceeds so far have gone to Family Promise, Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army. The money raised on May 12 will go to Good Neighbors.
This church is reminded daily of the tireless work performed by these mostly volunteer agencies. Both Good Neighbors and the Salvation Army make their homes on the Saint Andrew’s campus. Both aid families and individuals in crisis.
Marialice Ellis is also a longtime Saint Andrew’s member. She has worked for years on various fundraisers such as plant sales and holiday events. They raised $4,500 for charity this past November by selling holiday side dishes and desserts, she said. A fish fry months ago brought in $3,500 that was also given to nonprofits.
A new ministry, Love in Action, was created last year when the church saw a surplus in its budget. Saint Andrew’s partnered with a nonprofit called RIP Medical Debt. It buys up medical debt on the cheap and then partners up with churches and other organizations to raise the funds needed to forgive the debt, Bradley said.
“Through our campaign last year, we raised a total of $15,608,” the rector said. “Because the purchase price of medical debt in our area was so low, RIP Medical Debt was able to relieve $4.31 million in medical debt for over 4,100 East Tennessee individuals/families.”
It was hard coming to a new place in the middle of a pandemic, the rector said. There were nonprofits who were getting new directors and other churches, new pastors. She said these community events have been a way to get to know others who are mission-minded.
“I think we are a place that thrives on connection and this is a place that likes to be a connecting point for others,” Bradley said. It has been a strength throughout our history and we are continuing that.”
On May 28, this church will take a look back at the last 100 years. Cain loves the story of how Saint Andrews, back in 1963, jacked up the church building to dig out a basement for additional space. That feat gave them 9,000 more square feet.
It was done in-house, she pointed out, as there was an architect and builder in their midst. “I don’t think they would do anything like that today,” she said. “It sounds sort of dangerous.”
In the church library is a long, wooden table made from wood used in the construction of the roof, back in 1871 when the Maryville Friends had the building.
But the ivy that was on pace to one day devour the church’s walls had to be removed, back in the 1990s. Carroll said it was his job for years to get up on a ladder and pull the clingy vine out.
“That was my worst job,” he recalled. “It was coming through the windows. It was getting between the mortar and eating the bricks. It had to come down.”
A relationship with Saint Paul AME Zion Church across the street is one these members have enjoyed in recent years. Saint Andrew’s participated in a food pantry there on Saturdays and did a joint vacation Bible school.
Girl Scouts hold meetings at Saint Andrew’s; so does the Smoky Mountain Amateur Radio Club. There is a pottery group here too and a fellowship of quilters, the PieceMakers. Betty Peabody is a member.
She pointed out a quilt on the wall of the library that serves as a gift commemorating the 75th anniversary, back in 1998. The fabric was all donated by parishioners, Betty said. There were pieces of a wedding dress, part of a tent, scrubs uniform and more. The handprints of children in the church were quilted around the edges.
A century of service, that’s what is being celebrated here, Ellis said. Bradley said she felt the steadfast faith and resolve of past congregations on her first visit to the sanctuary.
“The first time I walked into the building I was being interviewed for this job,” Bradley said. “You can feel that silence, that prayerful silence in that space. Peace in that space. All of these years of prayers that are soaked into these walls. It is still there and still very much a part.”
