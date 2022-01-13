Church of the Cove in Townsend is sponsoring a program designed to help individuals who are grieving over the loss of a spouse. The event, which is open to the public, is set for 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 at Highand Manor Inn, 7766 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend.
Loss of a Spouse is biblically based, but not based on any denomination. It is not a program only for believers, but for all who have lost a spouse. The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts and widowed men and women and an open discussion for all looking for comfort, relief and support of others.
Interested participants may pre-register by going on line at www.GriefShare.org Enter Townsend’s zip code (37882) and click on “Loss of a Spouse.” Space is limited and registration is required. Wearing of a mask is optional, not mandatory.
The participants will be given a booklet/guide with over 30 short readings on how to live with grief, and an encouraging time together with others who have walked this road.
For more information or to register without going online: please contact: Peggy Steele at peggy.steele@churchofthecove.org or 865-306-1956.
