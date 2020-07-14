The death of a spouse brings a unique kind of pain. People who are widowed haven’t just lost a loved one — they’ve lost an entire lifestyle. That’s why the program “Loss of a Spouse” was developed.
“Loss of a Spouse” exists to provide encouragement, peace and hope for those experiencing a personal loss of a loved one. The program lets grievers know what they are feeling is normal and by sharing with others their journey for healing begins. Also, and most importantly, informing them the grieving process does not have a time limit.
The next seminar will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday at Highland Manor Inn Conference Center, 7766 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend. A meal will be provided. It is sponsored by Church of the Cove 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend.
Preregistration can be done at www.GriefShare.org. Enter Townsend’s zip code (37882) and click on “Loss of a Spouse.” Wearing of a mask is optional, not mandatory. The program is also available online, on the GriefShare site, but one must register in advance.
The cost is $5 to cover the cost of a booklet/guide with over 30 short readings on how to live with grief, and an encouraging time together with others who have walked this road. Scholarships are available upon request, if needed.
For more information, contact: Anthony Gilliland at 865-742-0527 or e-mail tony.gilliland@gmail.com.
The program is biblically based, but not based on any denomination. It is not a program only for believers, but for all who have lost a spouse.
