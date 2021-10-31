Due to the coronavirus, Loudon County Habitat's administrative offices are currently closed to the public. All communications with staff other than the ReStore are by email or phone until further notice. The ReStore is open with limited hours, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the ReStore at 865-458-0704 for more information. The website is loudoncountyhabitat.org.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.