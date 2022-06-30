From the first day Louisville Christian Assistance Center opened close to 10 years ago, a network of volunteers has provided the necessary sweat equity to succeed.
It was seven churches — Alcoa First United Methodist, Beech Grove Baptist, Immanuel United Methodist, Louisville Christian, Middlesettlements United Methodist, St. Mark’s United Methodist and Zion Chapel Baptist — who stepped up at a time when they felt the town of Louisville needed them to live out their faith and help those struggling to get by. LCAC was established to provide free food and clothing, and it set up on Topside Road next to the Louisville Post Office.
It wasn’t long before bags of groceries and clothing for all members of the family were out the door. Daniel Franklin, a member of Beech Grove Baptist, serves as administrator.
March 2020 arrived. The ensuing pandemic caused LCAC to suspend its clothing ministry, but Franklin said they found a way to keep providing food. Volunteers packed bags and loaded them into cars so participants didn’t have to step outside their cars.
That part of the ministry never shut down,” Franklin said. “We didn’t want to, but we closed down the clothes ministry for two years.”
Today, there’s good news: that ministry is back open. There have been some changes, mainly due to the limited parking at the center. Food continues to be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The doors are now open again for clothing from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Any resident of Blount County with a photo ID can receive both food and clothing for free.
Most of the food that is given away is from Second Harvest Food Bank, which is able to buy in bulk. Franklin said LCAC is also grateful to places like Bimbo Bakeries and Kroger on Northshore Drive in Knoxville who donate food items.
With the money that comes in from donations, LCAC is also able to provide personal hygiene products. The center purchased freezers so it’s able to also give away meats, including fish, sausage and chicken. Fresh fruit and vegetables also become available in season.
All of the food is stored in a climate-controlled environment. Franklin pointed to a large supply of canned goods and said much of it was donated by Twin City Dealerships as part of a United Way Campaign.
“These green beans and peas are left over from what they donated last fall,” Franklin said. “It was 20,000 pounds of food. It just buoys us up.”
Franklin has been the administrator for LCAC for about six years. His pastor at Beech Grove asked for prayer and direction as the original administrators were preparing to step down those years ago.
“I was thinking about retiring early anyway,” Franklin said. He said he felt God leading him to step up.
He operates this food and clothing ministry with all volunteers, including himself. Most are retired.
One of them is Donna Connatser, who is in charge of the clothing ministry. She has been volunteering for years and covers three shifts each week.
“I have a heart for clothing ministry,” she said on Tuesday evening as shoppers arrived. She said she loves finding her own bargains at Saturday yard sales.
“We have clients who have two or three children,” she explained. “Some are seniors who are on a fixed income. I feel like we can touch them and help them in a big way with this ministry.”
The clothes for babies, children, teens and adults are all donated and must be in good condition. Charging for them wasn’t an option they chose.
“All of the items are donated,” Connatser said. “We are just a conduit to pass it along.”
Pre-pandemic this ministry had about 100 volunteers but that number is now closer to 70. Teams are currently being formed as the clothing ministry gears back up.
Lenny Juckett is one who comes to help out after working his paying job. A member of Alcoa First United Methodist Church, he said he loves interacting with clients. He has provided Franklin with lots of volunteer hours.
It was a leap of faith that these seven churches took. Franklin said it was scary times as the center was formed and the uncertainties of sustained financial support caused anxiety. At first, LCAC served only residents of Louisville until it got its footing, Franklin said. Now they have people from as far away as Townsend come to take advantage of their services.
Today, LCAC averages more than 1,100 people served each month. That is in access of 350 families, Franklin said.
“Approximately 27% are children under 18 years of age and 22% are seniors over 60 years old,” he said.
Connatser said she loves to stay moving with work like mowing and gardening, and of course, the clothes ministry at the center. She is doing her part to get the word out that it’s back and ready to serve.
“I want to be busy,” she said.
